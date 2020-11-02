American Democracy Dying ?: “We Weren’t Alert Enough” – Politics

Daniel Ziblatt, what is the mood like so shortly before the presidential election?

Slightly schizophrenic. It is very quiet where I live. But when I watch the news, it looks like we’re on the brink of civil war. There is a big gap between the overall picture and the individual experience.

The overall picture is their profession. In “How Democracies Die” you describe the mechanics of democratic decline, with a special focus on what some call “American fascism under Trump.” I’m interested: After four years of Trump, is there anything constructive, positive, something that can be built upon to bring about change?

When the book came out, some said we were too worried. Today it seems to me that we weren’t alarming enough. But you are looking for signs of hope.

If that is possible.

The most positive development of recent years for me is the Black Lives Matter movement and the response to the murder of George Floyd – a mass mobilization of civil society. In general, Americans have become much more liberal and open and have a greater sense of justice when it comes to the issues of blacks and other minorities.

Daniel Ziblatt, political scientist and author of the book How Democracies Die, teaches at Harvard University; United States: Thilo Rückeis

Donald Trump thought he could run white America with divisive intent. But this country has changed, polls show that: A majority of white Americans see African Americans being treated worse, that racism is real, that more needs to be done for justice and equality.

There are other movements in US politics, the Sunrise Movement, that are calling for the changes needed to halt climate change. How do such movements change political dynamics or the democratic system?

It’s a generational change. It is very clear that young Americans are very skeptical of the kind of politics Donald Trump stands for. There is potential for fundamental political change. I am not naive and I am not saying that if Joe Biden wins the election, we will go to the Promised Land and everything will be fine.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

But I believe that the elements of another policy are present and that there is strong opposition to the prevailing policy. This is a big difference from countries like Hungary or Turkey, where democracy is also in danger, but the opposition is very weak.

In your book you write about the importance of norms for democracy, the fragile construction that connects citizens abstractly and very specifically. The younger generation has different values, climate change and sustainability are important to them: is there potential for new standards here?

I am less optimistic about that. Every political system and social interaction is based on unwritten rules that guide behavior – we call these norms. The first is that of mutual respect and recognition – seeing opponents as rivals rather than enemies.

The second norm is consideration and restraint, especially in the exercise of power in connection with a particular political office. When there is a lack of self-control, when everyone thinks only about themselves, it ends in chaos.

Trump is thriving in chaos.

For these two standards to work, the degree of polarization must be low – because if the polarization is very strong and everyone is afraid of the other side, why should they hold back or why should they see the others as rivals rather than adversaries?

In the United States, we’re seeing a long-lasting decline in mutual recognition – that’s what I’d say Republicans started. Historians can argue about this, but I would say the evidence is quite simple.

what can you do about it?

Standards are a kind of flexible handrail, and if the flexible handrails no longer hold up, we need harder handrails – that is, laws, maybe constitutional changes to redefine political space.

American standards, you write, have historically been shaped by exclusion. Danielle Allen, a Harvard political philosopher, describes overcoming this state of affairs, creating a multi-ethnic democracy where no one ethnic group dominates the other, as one of the major challenges of the future. How do you see it

This is a challenge not only for the US, but also for Germany and European societies in general. The demographic changes in the most developed societies are causing political conflict.

In the US, however, the problem is more acute because the legacy of slavery is always there. The second difference is that this truly authoritarian, hierarchical structure shapes our political institutions.

Like the?

There is a wonderful book by David Waldstreicher, “The Slave Constitution”. Waldstreicher shows which parts of the US Constitution somehow protect the interests of slave owners. And that is still our constitution. We live with a document drawn up in part by slave owners to protect slavery.

And that continues to shape politics to this day?

How the United States Senate secures the influence of the states so massively, how the Electoral College affects or disrupts the outcome of the election, how our presidents are elected – all of this is part of this legacy. It’s hard to escape the past.

But it’s a positive sign that a growing majority of the American population is recognizing this past – a multi-ethnic Democratic majority. In the future, we must ensure that the majority can rule and rule in the US.

And that is currently not the case?

A weak point in our system is that the constitution gives the countryside too much power. It has to do with how old the constitution is, a historical anomaly.

[Die USA sind im Wahl-Endspurt. Deshalb informieren wir in unserem US-Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ nun täglich über die Geschehnisse in den Vereinigten Staaten. Zum kostenlosen Abo geht es hier.]

In addition, Republicans are over-represented in the countryside. That’s why we have a system that allows Republicans to rule the presidency, the Senate and the Supreme Constitutional Court without having a majority of the population. So we have de facto a minority government.

What does that mean in concrete terms?

Only one Republican president has received the most votes in the past twenty years. That was George Bush in 2004. Yet Republicans have made president for 12 of those 20 years. Republicans hold a majority of the seats in the Senate, even if they don’t have a majority of the votes.

90 percent of the Republican Party voters are white. Thus, a powerful white minority can control the political system without having a majority in elections. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, is a multi-ethnic party. If we allow the majority to win and rule elections, the multi-ethnic society will benefit – as a multi-ethnic democracy.

That would mean changing important parts of the electoral system.

I am a strong believer in representing new states in the Senate, Washington DC and Puerto Rico. I am also in favor of the abolition of the electoral college and thus this strange overrepresentation of rural minorities.

And finally, I am also in favor of extending the right to vote and better protecting it. The more people vote, the stronger the majority vote, the more inclusive our democracy. When these kinds of reforms are implemented, the US has the opportunity to be a model of how a multi-ethnic democracy can be run.

The US as a petri dish of democracy. Historically, democracy is characterized by fear of the majority. Alexander Hamilton, one of the founders of the US Constitution, took this position. Political scientist David Runciman goes back to ancient Greece to show that democracy in its representative form arose out of fear of the young, the poor and the uneducated. This fear of the majority is deeply woven into the story of democracy, it is very powerful.

Historically, the answer to this challenge has been the party – they controlled the entry and selection of candidates running for political office. In my opinion, the parties should continue to play this important role, a sort of filtering system.

But when Joe Biden takes on Donald Trump, two men in their late 70s, the question arises whether this is the best system for selecting candidates? Although I think Joe Biden is a pretty good candidate – and a very talented politician.

Has your opinion of the majority changed?

I’m less afraid of majorities than I used to be. You might think, isn’t that dangerous if you have too much mobilization? I increasingly think that this is an exaggerated fear and that there is indeed a wisdom of the majority. At the same time, I believe that the gatekeepers of the media, natural sciences and social sciences have their role.

But they are all under great pressure right now.

The decline of the traditional media is a kind of democratization process, you could say, because now everyone can give their opinion, so everyone can see it. But that also opens up room for demagogues, misinformation, conspiracy theories. I don’t know the answers to that question. Because in principle more votes are good.

These are crucial questions for the future.

Yes, this is the interface to the future that we need to work on. New regulatory measures are needed. Right now, Facebook and Twitter are making their own decisions, but if we rely solely on these big companies for regulation, they become gatekeepers. Then we have much less democratic control and accountability than when elected politicians are responsible.

In the future, democracy faces three major challenges: digitization, uninhibited capitalism and the climate crisis. How do you see these challenges?

In my opinion uninhibited capitalism and social media are not new phenomena. New media have always been disruptive – they are certainly very disruptive today, the world seems to be spinning faster and faster, and the general pressure is mounting.

This also applies to the question of how to balance the economic inequality that capitalism produces and the political promise of equality in democracy. But I would like to separate these two issues from climate change.

Why?

The climate crisis is unprecedented in human history – and the time horizon of democracy, a slow process, gradual improvements, makes it so difficult to respond to. Inertia, on the other hand, is also a virtue of democracy.

But the climate crisis is at a different pace, it is a global emergency. So the question is, can democracy act? I still believe it is possible. But it’s a risky bet, if that’s not true then we’re confused.

One final question: who will take the oath of the US president on January 20, 2021?

I hope the person who won the election.

Daniel Ziblatt is a political scientist at Harvard. He became known for his book “How Democracies Die”, which he published with Steven Levitsky in 2018, in response to the shock of Donald Trump’s election. Over the next year, Ziblatt will be a Fellow of The New Institute in Hamburg, which addresses questions about environmental, economic and democratic change in our societies and brings together people from science, activism, art, politics, business and the media. Here Ziblatt will work on concepts for the future of democracy.