From adoption to data protection: If Corona is really to help, these updates are necessary – cost-effective

During the first lock, she was still a beacon of hope. The Corona alert application should help to understand the chains of infection and make massive contact restrictions unnecessary. With the start of the second lock, the question arises as to whether the application is failing – and how it can be further improved.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, for example, called them “toothless tigers” and called for “digital updating”. But core fans of the app are also calling for improvements. “Energy seems to have been lost in the summer,” said Henning Tillmann, president of D64. For the money Telekom and SAP received for development and operation, the result was “too weak”.

But how can the application be improved? One of the problems is the number of users: the application has been downloaded by 20 million people in Germany. It is actively used by approximately 16 million people. In European comparison, this is a high rate.

The fact that it is not even higher may be due to insufficient acceptance, insufficient attractiveness or awareness of application in the rest of the population. In addition, only an estimated 85 percent of all mobile phones in Germany have the necessary technical requirements.

Too few people have reported their infection in the application

The application can fulfill its warning function only if the users in the application also release a positive test result to warn others. Since its publication, 32,224 people have done so. However, this is only 60 percent of users who receive a positive test result through the application.

Approval is easier when users receive their test results directly in the application. However, not all laboratories are still interconnected and problems persist, especially in hospital laboratories. According to the Ministry of Health, 16 such clinical laboratories are currently connected. Efforts are being made in this area to connect other laboratories.

Another problem with the application is its lack of accuracy: many users are irritated when they are notified of “low-risk meetings”. The application calculates the risk from the duration of the meeting and the distance. Therefore, there is a low risk if the infected person has either moved away or remained close to the user for only a short time.

Too many questions remain open

This leaves many questions unanswered. Did the meeting take place outside or indoors? Were the masks worn or not? If you walk around an infected person in the park, the risk should be low. If you sat opposite her on the train, the risk may be higher. Personal risk could be better assessed if the persons concerned knew when the meeting in question took place. However, the time is not displayed. This is to protect privacy. Otherwise, it would be possible to draw conclusions about the identity of the infected person.

The application is already advertised to the public. But not everyone has trusted her for a long time. Kay Nietfeld / DPA

In addition, information on which mobile phones exchanged signals with each other at a given time is anonymized and stored decentrally on the user’s devices, not on the server. Health authorities do not have access to this data. They will not find out the names of the contact persons infected, nor can they obtain any information about the pandemic.

Data protection as a problem?

Is data protection the main reason for the inefficiency of the application? One thing is certain: the way the application is designed cannot transmit any data to the authorities, not least technically. In any case, it is only recorded that people met, but not where.

In the spring, the federal government decided on an alternative to anonymous, decentralized meeting storage. This was preceded by a passionate debate on data protection – but that was not the only reason. Apple and Google have built Bluetooth distance measurement into their operating systems. And the interfaces they make available for this only work with the decentralized storage variant.

A decentralized storage option can also be more efficient than existing applications. For example, by increasing accuracy: According to the suggestions of Henning Tillmann of D64 and health policy maker Karel Lauterbach (SPD), application users should in future be able to voluntarily agree to the application if infected, as well as the time of their encounter with other applications – Users can save and specify.

Apple and Google would have to follow suit

Only data subjects would receive this information. They could then better assess their personal risk of infection and actively warn other people who were present in the situation or who they met after meeting the risk, including those who do not use the application themselves. Such a change, says Tillmann, could not be implemented by the application developers themselves – Apple and Google would have to update their operating systems directly.

According to Lauterbach / Tillmann, an application should record cluster situations if your own application receives many keys from other mobile phones. The application should then remind its users to avoid large gatherings of people or to ventilate them regularly. In addition, says Tillmann, in such a situation, the application could also warn users who were in the same cluster, but who would not normally receive any warnings due to the great distance from the infected person.

Pilot projects for extended use

Lauterbach also proposes to integrate a contact diary into the application and also to allow positive tests to be passed in the application standard, so that users would have to actively oppose this if they do not want to.

The Greens demand that the application be extended to an information portal and that information be provided there in an easy-to-understand and graphically clear way, for example on regionally applicable rules or the evolution of the number of infections. “The integration of other information, such as the current pandemic, is planned and will be checked in one of the upcoming issues,” the government said.

Work is also under way to further disseminate it: alternative devices are currently being developed in order to extend its use to people who do not have or do not want to use a suitable mobile phone. To this end, bracelets and key rings are being developed in Kiel and Saxony, and the federal government is supporting relevant pilot projects through studies.