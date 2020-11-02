What is the optimal exposure frequency for an advertisement?

This is a question that all advertisers ask themselves: How many times does a user need to see the same ad to be effective? There is a good balance between a frequency that is too low that would not be effective and a frequency that is too sustained that could overload the user. Facebook published a study on the optimal frequency on October 27, 2020.

Should we rather watch the range or the frequency?

Facebook explains on its blog: “Advertisers have long understood that two key factors influence the performance of an ad: reach and frequency. Often times, when campaigns are developed, reach (the number of people an ad will reach) gets the most attention. However, we’ve long observed that frequency (i.e., the number of times a person sees an advertisement) can be key to taking action. “

This famous study published by Facebook is about whether or not there is an optimal frequency, and if so, how that frequency varies depending on the quality of the campaign. This is a crucial question for advertisers who can get two main benefits from finding the right frequency.

You can effectively control your spend by posting less and improving your conversion rate. Facebook examined more than 2,400 advertising campaigns carried out between November 2019 and March 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit this sector. The study was conducted in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and North America.

Each brand can define its own optimal frequency

The social media giant tried to measure and analyze how users interacted with ad campaigns based on how often they saw them. Therefore, two types of data were crossed: engagement and frequency. The social network asked users at every stage of the campaign.

This study shows that the more a campaign is viewed by the same person, the more that person will interact with it. Be careful though, there is a plateau not to be crossed, which varies from campaign to campaign and which carries the risk of reducing the engagement of an advertisement. Every brand needs to test and optimize the optimal frequency of their campaigns to maximize engagement.

Another factor highlighted by Facebook: the quality of the campaign. The gap between engagement rate and reach can be clearly seen between a “good” and a “bad” campaign. Facebook doesn’t teach us anything by telling us that the engagement rate is much higher when the campaign is relevant. This graphic proves it: