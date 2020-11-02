Space Marshals 3: One Date and the Precos Open for Chapter One (Trailer)

Space Marshals, a dual-stick shooter with a touch of tactical stealth mode, has established itself as one of the benchmark franchises in the genre. After pushing back several times, the third work was soon published. It will be an episode game again. Space Marshals 3 – Chapter One will be available in the App Store on November 5th. The menu of these Space Marshals 3 always features this futuristic western atmosphere, an even more expressive gameplay, enemies whose attack system is increasingly diverse, new weapons and some big bosses to get the adrenaline going.

Space Marshals 3 offers a successful mix between tactics and shooters

Graphically it is very nice again and the animations are particularly fluid, again in the continuity of Space Marshals 1 & 2. Interested players can pre-order Space Marshals 3 at this address in the App Store. Note that the first two levels of the game are free to play. After that, you have to go to the checkout to continue the adventure.