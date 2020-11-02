Another year until the climate conference in Glasgow: “Starting signal for more involvement” – politics

In exactly one year, Great Britain will host the COP 26 World Climate Summit. An important moment for the world to come together and take ambitious new steps to combat catastrophic global warming.

This topic is fundamental, especially at a time when dealing with the pandemic is once again bringing large swaths of public life to a halt, as it will determine future life on our planet.

Because as we try to contain the pandemic, the dangers of climate change are becoming more and more apparent. This year in particular saw unprecedented heat waves in Siberia, severe flooding in East Africa and massive forest fires in the western United States.

All countries dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic and natural disasters also need to make a major decision. Should they invest in a climate-friendly revival or continue to emit harmful emissions for decades? The scientific evidence is overwhelming, the technologies required are economically viable, and social acceptance is greater than ever despite the current health crisis. So what better time to turn around than now?

China brings new dynamism

As chairman of COP 26, I find everything that governments and companies have done to date to work towards the 2050 climate neutrality goal very encouraging. According to information from the Climate Action Tracker, 126 countries, which together are responsible for more than half of global emissions, have made commitments to carbon and climate neutrality.

The UK passed a law last year to become climate neutral by 2050. During the German Presidency of the Council, the governments of the EU just agreed to enshrine their climate neutrality goal by 2050 in law. They are expected to agree on a higher reduction target of 55 percent by 2030 in December. Positive momentum has emerged in recent weeks from China’s announcement that it will become climate neutral by 2060, as well as Japan’s decision to oppose 2050 to be climate neutral and – very important – to change its coal policy.

In addition, more than 1,000 major companies, 45 major investors and more than 400 cities and 22 regions have accelerated and committed to zero emissions by 2050 by joining the great UN initiative “Race to Zero “. These include 25 German companies from a broad spectrum: from Adidas, Beiersdorf, Telekom, Mercedes-Benz, Tchibo and SAP to investors such as Allianz and Munich Re. The city of Berlin and the state of Thuringia have also joined this initiative, which aims to convince non-state actors for the goal of climate neutrality. With the help of such a broad alliance, our political goals can be realized and the great opportunities offered by the climate-friendly restructuring of our economy can be exploited.

Climate neutrality is a crucial guideline

Why are long-term climate neutrality goals so important? Because they show states, companies and organizations a clear path to the future, with guidelines for long-term investment decisions in a trustworthy political environment.

All these actors have got off to a really positive start, but more needs to be done now. As we all know, fighting and adapting to climate change cannot wait. Climate neutrality announcements must be accompanied by immediate and decisive action in all areas – in the energy sector, in transport, in industry or in agriculture – and this requires more public and private resources, specifically used for appropriate action.

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the historic Paris Agreement, Britain, along with the UN, France, Chile and Italy, will hold a climate ambition summit on December 12. All states that have signed the Paris Agreement are invited to this virtual conference. The emphasis is on measures to reduce emissions and build resilience to the effects of climate change, either through adaptation or through climate finance. I would like to call on all countries to make commitments that are as ambitious as possible on the table, so that in a year’s time this anniversary becomes a key moment and a milestone on the way to the climate summit.

Britain will use the time leading up to COP 26 to advertise an even more ambitious climate policy commitment. We trust close partners such as Germany will support us in meeting this historic challenge.