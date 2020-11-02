Chemical Tanker Market 2019 Will Grow at 4.3% CAGR: Global Industry Players- Bahri, Stolt-Nielsen, Odfjell, Navig8, MOL CHEMICAL TANKERS PTE. LTD., Nordic Tankers A/S

Market Insights

The Global Chemical Tanker Market is expected to reach USD 37.56 billion by 2025, from USD 26.82 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Players Covered in The Chemical Tanker Market Are:

Some of the major players operating in the global chemical tanker market are Bahri, Stolt-Nielsen, Odfjell, Navig8, MOL CHEMICAL TANKERS PTE. LTD., Nordic Tankers A/S, Wilmar International Ltd. , MISC Berhad , teamtankers, Iino Kaiun Kaisha , Eitzen Chemical, seatrans.no, JO Tankers, Stolt-Nielsen, Tokyo Marine Asia Pte Ltd., Nordic Tankers A/S, IINO KAIUN KAISHA Ltd., and PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk., among others.

Global Chemical Tanker Market Scope and Segments

The global chemical tanker market is segmented based on product type, fleet type, fleet material and geographical segments.

Based on product type, the global chemical tanker market is segmented organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, vegetable oils & fats, and other.

On the basis of fleet type, the global chemical tanker market segmented into IMO 1, IMO 2, IMO 3, and others.

On the basis of fleet material, the global chemical tanker market segmented into stainless steel, coated, and others.

Based on geography, the global chemical tanker market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

