Long Way Up (Apple TV +): 83 minute drive with Ewan McGregor & Charley Boorman

Long Way Up is an Apple TV + documentary series that recreates the street epic of actor Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman who ride superb electric Harleys. Apple has just not released a new trailer, but rather 83 minutes of “drive” filmed by the two pilots’ GoPro cameras. This primal point of view allows you to taste a little the sensations on these roads from South America to Los Angeles. Not much happens, but the landscapes are often great, not to mention some daring overtaking maneuvers. Long Way Up has one great advantage: it is convincing that a long distance ride with an electric Harley offers the same dose of “badass” as with a thermal model. We regret the misfires when starting the bike, but it remains a biker fantasy.

