the platform for managing all essential tasks of small companies

The daily life of a small business is full of missions. Manage bills, salaries, employees, customers, email campaigns, in short, no time to get bored. However, sometimes these missions are managed by the same person and also on different platforms. To save time and increase productivity, an all-in-one platform is a good investment!

Deskera offers that. A single platform for small businesses that offers all essential functions such as invoicing, bookkeeping, payroll as well as CRM and email campaigns on the same platform. Deskera is also available as a mobile application that allows you to manage your business from anywhere. An alternative to Zoho, Quickbooks or Zendesk.

A complete platform that simplifies everyday life

Deskera is a tool that is divided into three sections: Deskera Books, Deskera Sales, and Deskera People.

Deskera Books offers a comprehensive dashboard with which you can see all important functions at a glance and in real time.

In the menu on the left you can navigate through the different modules, e.g. For example: Sales, Purchases, Products, Contacts, Stock, Reports, Bank, etc. Therefore, invoices are created for purchases or sales that are billed through Deskera Books. Payments can be made directly through the platform with one click and all transactions are recorded in the accounting tab.

Complete monitoring of all activities

You can track leads, contracts, etc. through the Deskera Sales portal. Each deal is very detailed, with important information, contacts, calls, appointments, tasks … It is also possible to send an email or campaign directly from Deskera by connecting to Gmail or an IMAP account produce .

Finally, on the final tab, Deskera People, you can create pay slips and use it to pay employees. But also so that employees can request expense reports or say goodbye.

Deskera is a paid advertising tool with lifelong access via Appsumo. Various offers are available depending on your needs. Single at $ 149 instead of $ 1,188 offers full functionality and one-person use, creating an unlimited number of bills, contacts or even emails. For the CRM part, 10,000 emails can be sent to 2,000 people per month. The other formulas increase these numbers for larger needs.

