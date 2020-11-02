“Federal government slept through the summer”: politicians warn against isolation of residents – politics

Union leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) has urgently warned about the isolation of householders during the second corona shutdown phase and has spoken out in favor of scrutiny of the facilities. “It is very important in these difficult times that we do not forget the grandparents, parents, brothers and sisters and friends who are cared for at home. A visit should be possible, albeit to a limited extent, ”says Brinkhaus of the Düsseldorf“ Rheinische Post ”. This also applies to the corona rapid tests.

“The institutions must be supported and compliance with these rules must of course also be monitored,” said the CDU politician. “We have well-functioning structures for this in the federal states and at the municipal level, and the federal government will contribute as much as possible.”

In the pandemic, the elderly are seen as a particularly vulnerable group to serious illnesses requiring hospitalization. In the first wave in the spring, many nursing and retirement homes were closed with strict visitor restrictions to protect residents from corona infections.

Visiting relatives in nursing homes is not prohibited during the second lockdown. However, different rules apply here. Federal and state governments have stressed that this should not lead to “complete social isolation” of those affected. Corona rapid tests should be available to patients and residents, staff and visitors as soon as possible.

Left party leader Dietmar Bartsch demanded from Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) a concept for social life in retirement and care institutions. “The federal government has slept here all summer and has not done its homework. That reminds me of the beginning of the pandemic, when there were hardly any masks and disinfectants, ”Bartsch told the newspaper.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Homes for the elderly have been discussed for months and too little has improved. “Where are the millions of rapid tests? Jens Spahn is now being asked to present a plan to the residents of the care and their loved ones how social life in the facilities can be made possible despite the pandemic. Before – not after Christmas. But here too the houses themselves are responsible.

The federal government announced in late October that 20 corona rapid tests per inhabitant and month will be available in the future. The test deliveries and associated training would be prepared.

290 million nursing home masks

According to a report in the Funke media group newspapers, Spahn wants to send 290 million masks from federal supplies to nursing homes and outpatient nurses to support nursing staff and those in need of care in the pandemic. According to the report, the approximately 33,000 facilities nationwide will receive a total of nearly 100,000 packages, each containing 1,000 FFP2 masks for personal protection for staff and 2,000 simple surgical masks for those in need of care and their visitors.

According to the Department of Health, the mask rescue kits come from federal government supplies purchased during the initial phase of the pandemic. “The successful purchasing efforts offer space that I want to use to provide targeted and additional support to healthcare institutions with the supply of protective masks,” said a letter from the minister to the healthcare institutions that received the newspapers.

[„Wir befinden uns nicht im Ausnahmezustand“, sagt der Verfassungsrechtler Oliver Lepsius. Lesen Sie hier ein Gespräch über die Rechtmäßigkeit der deutschen Corona-Politik.]

But it is also clear, according to Spahn, that this can only be an additional measure by the federal government: healthcare institutions and their suppliers should look ahead to purchasing protective equipment for the coming months.

Christmas in shifts

Free mask delivery to the most vulnerable people in healthcare is scheduled to start on November 10, and every facility should receive at least one package before Christmas. Inpatient facilities with more than 21 care places will receive additional packages in a second delivery wave at the end of January.

The Christmas period in particular poses organizational challenges for nursing homes. Federal government health officer Andreas Westerfellhaus advised families to celebrate Christmas “on a shift” this year. “Different households could celebrate together on different days,” he told the newspaper “Bild” in late October. People should reduce the number of contacts, including with family members. Christmas should therefore be straightened out as much as possible.

He recommended that you celebrate with less people and twice. “You can also give presents on December 28 or even later,” said Westerfellhaus. He strongly recommends staggered visits. Individual visitor management is required, for which good concepts now exist. (KNA, dpa, epd)