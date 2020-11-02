Twitter beats Wall Street estimates for revenue, but not for the number of users

Twitter has just signed a mixed third quarter of 2020, reports Business Insider. On the one hand, the blue bird exceeds Wall Street expectations for income. On the other hand, it is below expectations when it comes to the increase in user numbers.

Twitter sales exceeded all expectations

In the third quarter of 2020, Twitter posted total revenue of $ 936 million, up 14% over the same period last year. Excellent results that beat any analyst forecast then valued at $ 777.15 million. Advertising revenue, meanwhile, reached $ 808 million, an increase of 15%. Again, Wall Street’s expectations were far exceeded, as $ 645.95 million was expected. In terms of net income, Twitter reached $ 28.7 million. This corresponds to an increase of 19 cents compared to the 6 cents expected by the market.

User growth does not follow

While Twitter’s revenue is doing well, user growth has been disappointing. While estimates were based on a total of 195.2 million active users per day, the social network recorded “only” 187 million, barely 1 million more than in the second quarter. As a reminder, last year the blue bird had “barely” 145 million active users per day over the same period. While this is a marked increase from one year to the next, it seems that Twitter is now starting to stagnate.

A complicated year for Twitter

This year has not been easy for Twitter. If the social network managed to achieve quite encouraging results in this third quarter of 2020, it has also faced many difficulties in the past few months. Among them the most important hacking in its history, the setbacks with Donald Trump or the COVID-19 that made the company fearful of reducing its advertising revenue.

Unfortunately for the blue bird, the worst may not be behind him yet … The U.S. Senate is currently considering changing the protection of social networks thanks to Article 230, which is part of Internet law, technology companies responsible for the content posted on their platforms be made. Revising this article could seriously disrupt the activity of Twitter and other social networks. Case continues.