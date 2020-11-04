The stock market after the US election: a terrifying calm in the morning after the economy

There was no great concussion the next day. Although stock exchanges usually don’t just like uncertainty, stock investors have reacted cautiously to the unclear election result in the US. Dax fell as much as two percent in the morning, but at noon was back in green by 0.2 percent.

In the US, there was also no clear trend at the beginning of trading. It is true that stock futures, and in particular the dollar exchange rate, have gone up and down. However, there were no signs of decline or rapid growth. The Nasdaq rose a good two percent and the Dow Jones was also slightly positive at the outset.

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future: briefing on transport and intelligent mobility. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

Nicolas Janvier, head of US stocks at Columbia Threadneedle, said soberly: “The missing direction is not surprising because we still don’t have a clear result.”

People on the floor remain skeptical

However, this does not mean that it will remain so; Stock brokers are preparing for problem times. “We see that the nightmare situation is becoming a reality because it is now a legal battle,” said analyst Naeem Aslam of the brokerage firm Avatrade. “Now exactly what happened in the run-up to the US presidential election was not a dream stock market scenario at all,” added Jochen Stanzl of CMC Markets. And AXA Group chief economist Gilles Moec says: “Markets are overreacting to even the smallest news.”

In the run-up to the US election, investors were mostly betting on the victory of Democratic challenger Joe Biden, while brokers were increasingly betting on the second term of US President Donald Trump during the census. The mood changed last night, especially when Trump won the victory in Florida. That’s one of the reasons the newspapers of American technology companies moved in the morning. They tend to expect tougher regulation among Democrats.

People on the floor remain skeptical

However, stockbrokers are preparing for turbulent times. “We see that the nightmare situation is becoming a reality because it is now a legal battle,” said analyst Naeem Aslam of the brokerage firm Avatrade. “Now exactly what happened in the run-up to the US presidential election was not a dream stock market scenario at all,” added Jochen Stanzl of CMC Markets. And AXA Group chief economist Gilles Moec says: “Markets are overreacting to even the smallest news.”

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Prior to the US election, investors mostly bet on the victory of Democratic rival Joe Biden, but brokers are increasingly betting on US President Donald Trump for a second term. The mood changed last night, especially when Trump won the victory in Florida. Also in other important swinging states, which sometimes elect Republican and sometimes democratic ones, the direct race was much closer than polls predicted.

Economists warn of uncertainty in the US

Economists also warn of a phase of uncertainty. Sebastian Dullien, scientific director of the Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research, said the hangover was poison for the economic recovery of the US economy after the Corona crisis.

“Companies in economic sectors that are affected by changes in key policy areas, such as trade or climate policy, will postpone their investment decisions until the election results are finally clarified,” says Dullien. “The urgently needed second stimulus package to mitigate the economic consequences of the corona crisis is also not yet in sight.” There is a risk of “permanent damage”.

For Gabriel Felbermayr, president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), the US election is a signal that Germany and Europe must focus on their strengths and should not become dependent on America. “The main building block is the European internal market, which should be as large and integrated as possible,” says Felbermayr. “It is also important to strengthen the international role of the euro and to define our own foreign policy strategy.”

The industry hopes that all the votes will be counted

German industry also hopes for quick clarity. “A longer phase of uncertainty would damage business confidence in the future,” said Dieter Kempf, president of the Federation of German Industry (BDI). However, the highest priority is to count all the votes and select an eligible winner.

Kempf again called for the resumption of transatlantic relations. “Our partnership has gotten into difficult waters in the last four years,” said the president of BDI. It must also be a question of reviving and strengthening our relations as soon as possible. “No matter who the future president of the United States is.”

EU and US companies trade in goods worth around € 1.7 billion every day. Kempf therefore advocated a reduction in tariffs. The consent of Anton F. Börner should be guaranteed here. However, the president of the Federal Union of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services had no illusions. “We cannot expect a change of course in business matters. Every president will put the interests of the United States first,” Börner said. It is essential that Europe clearly articulates its economic and political interests and wants to promote them. “We have to get along with every president.” (With rtr, dpa)