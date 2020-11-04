Ex-Astronauts and Conspiracy Ideologists: The Most Exciting Newbies to the US Elections – Politics

The whole world is trembling whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will win the battle for the White House. In addition to the president, the Americans also elected about one-third of the Senate and House of Representatives, as well as several governors and local parliaments.

While Democrats can retain their majority in the House of Representatives, the race for scrutiny in the Senate remains exciting.

Senators and MPs elected to date include political heavyweights as well as supporters of QAnon and Marc Kelly, a former astronaut.

Joe Biden surprisingly managed to conquer the state of Arizona, which went to Donald Trump in 2016. In Arizona, Kelly also defeated Republican Senator Martha McSally. Kelly worked for a long time as an astronaut for NASA, completing four space flights. After his wife, politician Gabby Giffords, narrowly survived an assassination attempt in 2011, he campaigns for tougher gun laws.

Former astronaut Mark Kelly Photo: REUTERS / Cheney orr

With his victory in Arizona, the Democrats can take away Republicans a seat in the Senate. John Hickenlooper is also arguing against former Republican Senator Cory Gardner in Colorado. But the Democrats must also fear seats, for example in the state of Michigan.

Republican heavyweights prevail

Many Republican senators previously considered a shaky candidate were able to triumph in their races. So did the previous chairman of the judicial committee, Lindsey Graham. His opponent Jaime Harrison had used $ 57 million in the South Carolina election campaign – to no avail. Graham is one of his party’s political heavyweights. Initially skeptical of Donald Trump, he is now one of his closest confidants.

Lindsey Graham celebrates his win Photo: REUTERS / Sam Wolfe

Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell was also reelected to the Senate. He won the election in his home state of Kentucky. The Democrats had sent fighter pilot Amy McGrath into the race and invested a lot of money in the election campaign.

McConnell is one of the foremost pullers in Washington and considered a hardliner in his party. Recently, the 78-year-old hosted the prompt appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The US’s first female trans senator.

Sarah McBride is the first trans woman to become a senator. The state of Delaware has elected the 30-year-old a member of the Senate. McBride is committed to the rights of the LGBTQ community and has interned at the White House under former President Barack Obama. She prevailed against Republican Steve Washington with 86 percent of the vote.

“I hope the evening shows that our democracy is big enough for an LGBTQ child,” McBride wrote on Twitter before her election. McBride becomes the highest-ranking American politician to be trans. In Vermont, 26-year-old Taylor Small was elected to parliament there. “Fifth transgender Member of Parliament in the nation!” She wrote on Twitter. In 2017, a trans woman first entered a Virginia regional parliament.

The “team” around Ocasio-Cortez is re-elected

Four Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib made it back to the US House of Representatives. Ocasio-Cortez named the group the “Squad” in 2018 and has been known by that name ever since. The four women of color belong to the left wing of the party and are objects of hatred by Donald Trump. In 2019, he wrote on Twitter that the politicians should return to the “completely broken and criminal” countries they came from.

Following her 2018 New York election victory, Ocasio-Cortez was the youngest Member of Parliament to ever go to the United States House of Representatives at the age of 29. She is considered her party’s hope. Your Republican rival John Cummings had spent $ 10 million on the election campaign. In addition to the “squad”, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, was re-elected as a Member of Parliament.

Black Lives Matter activist makes history

Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush becomes Missouri’s first black woman in Congress. In total, at least 115 women of color came to Congress this year, more than ever before. During the election campaign, the nurse spoke openly about her financial problems and she was homeless for a time in her life.

After 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot dead by a police officer in Ferguson in 2014, Bush began campaigning for Black Lives Matter. Among other things, she wants to campaign for a reform of justice and police in Congress.

The members of the “Squad” are re-elected. Photo: AFP / Brendan Smialowski

Conspirators in the House of Representatives

The QAnon conspiracy ideology will be represented in the US House of Representatives. In a conservative constituency in Georgia, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene faced no opposition. She is one of many Republican candidates who openly sympathized with the QAnon conspiracy theory, but most of them ran in traditionally Democratic constituencies.

Since 2017, a person or group called QAnon has been spreading conspiracy theories on the Internet, some of which are right-wing extremists. The central claim is that an elite Satanist pedophile is imprisoning children to rejuvenate themselves with a substance made from their blood.

QAnon sympathizer Marjorie Taylor Greene takes up residence in the House of Representatives Photo: REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage

President Donald Trump is said to be fighting this group from the deepest layers of the US government apparatus. Trump has so far done little to distance himself from the QAnon movement, describing its supporters as “people who love our country.”

Businesswoman Greene called QAnon a “patriot” during her election campaign and supported her theses, but recently moved away from the conspiracy theory. She has also spoken badly about Jews, Muslims and blacks in public and is against wearing face-to-face masks. Trump congratulated Greene on her nomination in August. “Marjorie is strong in everything she does and never gives up,” he wrote. “A real winner.”