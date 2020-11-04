TikTok signs contract with Sony Music Entertainment

TikTok and Sony have reached an agreement that will allow the application to use songs by artists who are signed to Sony. Unless much changes for users because they have already done so, the two companies can take advantage of this offering.

With TikTok you can make songs known

TikTok had already signed a contract with the music giant, but it was short-lived. When the amount of this new deal is unknown, The Verge reports that it will be in effect for a much longer period of time. This allows users of the Chinese application to continue posting songs performed by artists signed with Sony.

“Ephemeral videos have become an exciting new part of the music ecosystem, adding to the overall growth of music and the way fans experience it. TikTok is a leader in this field and we are excited to work with you to advance music discovery, expand opportunities for creativity and support artist careers, “said Dennis Krooker, president of digital business, Sony Music Entertainment.

Since its release, TikTok has helped popularize many songs, such as Old Town Road by rapper Lil Nas X or Savage Love by Jason Derulo. Sony could take advantage of this by promoting its artists through the application and format, such as hashtags.

other agreements

“We are very excited to enter into this agreement with Sony Music so that we can continue to work together to connect Sony’s incredible list of artists in the US and around the world to new audiences and harness the power of TikTok. At this time when the artist community is challenged to find new ways to reach fans with their music, we are determined to work together to achieve this, ”said Ole Obermann, director of the music department at TikTok.

The deal comes shortly after the app also signed a deal with Merlin, an agency that owns many independent labels. She would also work on getting a deal from two other music industry giants: Universal and Warner.