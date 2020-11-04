Apple TV + on myCanal: Apple and Canal + in negotiations

Slowly but surely, Apple TV + is available on more and more media. The streaming service has recently arrived on Sony TVs. Soon it will be on the PS4 / PS5 and Xbox One / Serie X / Serie S. And in the future, Apple TV + could land on myCanal.

Canal + organized a conference to present its new version of myCanal. In particular, it was noted that discussions existed with certain groups about the integration of their services. We find that from Apple in the lot. Maxime Saada, chairman of the board of directors of the Canal + group, said talks were underway with Apple to bring Apple TV + to myCanal. However, he did not state where it was according to Les Numériques.

In addition to Apple TV +, Canal + has announced the compatibility of myCanal with new media. In particular, the application will be available on LG TVs with WebOS and Hisense TVs. “13 million new devices will allow MyCanal to be enjoyed on a television screen by early 2021,” said Pierre-Emmanuel Ferrand, digital manager for the encrypted channel.

MyCanal interface on PS4 / PS5

The goal of myCanal is to be the ideal place to find the various streaming services. “80% of the TVOD and SVOD programs on the market are available on MyCanal,” says Frank Cadoret, General Manager France of Canal +. Canal takes the opportunity to say that “it’s not impossible” for Amazon Prime Video to land on myCanal.

In addition to Apple TV +, there are new functions for myCanal

With the new functions of myCanal, special attention is paid to personalization according to individual taste. Program suggestions are offered as on Netflix. Users can find suggestions from all the channels that make up their offering. It can be both VOD and SVOD, Live TV or Replay.

There will also be certain sections, sometimes temporarily. Right now there is American Presidential Election Week. This weekend a chain around the Splendid will see the light of day. 50 films of the Bronzés gang will be brought together.

For sporting events, users will find the TimeLine feature. It offers quizzes, polls and other interactive content in real time.