Postal litigation: when and under what circumstances Trump could go to court – politics

Whether the next president is Joe Biden or Donald Trump again largely depends on postal vote counting in three industrialized nations on the Great Lakes: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump declared himself the winner on Wednesday evening and demanded that further vote counting be stopped. With this request, he applies to the judge. Trump gave the impression that the post votes not yet counted were only filled in after polling stations were closed and should therefore be disregarded.

In fact, in the three states, these are ballots that were filled out and posted on election day or earlier. In Pennsylvania, ballots are also valid when they arrive at the Census Center three days later. The postmark is decisive.

In general, a large majority of votes in absenteeism are expected to be votes of Democratic supporters. You use the option to vote by post. Republicans tend to vote in person at the polling station. Therefore, the total number of absent votes can give Joe Biden a majority in any of the three states. If he wins two of the three states, he becomes president. Conversely, Trump can also win the election by winning two of the three states.

Each state has its own guidelines

Ever since Trump’s announcement that the court would stop the counting, observers have wondered how this should work. And with what justification. Each of the 50 states determines the procedures for the election and the count itself. To go to court, Trump’s lawyers would have to prove a violation of the respective rules. As a rule, this only happens after the official result has been announced in the state. An interruption of the count is unlikely to be achieved in this way.

The requirements in the three countries are different. In Michigan, only votes are counted that are received on or before election day. Due to the high number, the evaluation may take a day or two. On Wednesday afternoon, Biden took the lead there after counting 90 percent of the votes. Trump previously led. The change was mainly due to the counting of votes by mail.

A voter in Las Vegas, Nevada, takes a ballot at a drive-thru polling station to vote by mail. Photo: dpa / John Locher

In Pennsylvania, the postal ballots can arrive on Friday, Nov. 6 and be counted if the postmark indicates they were posted on election day or earlier. There, Trump led by about 620,000 votes on Wednesday afternoon after counting 75 percent of the votes – Biden could in principle make up for this advantage by counting the postal votes, as there are still more than 1.7 million votes missing.

Many observers and attorneys are available to appeal

In Wisconsin, only votes received on election day or earlier are counted. In many electoral districts, the votes cast personally are counted first, followed by votes by mail. For example, an initial lead for Trump turned into a narrow lead for Biden of 20,700 votes in the course of Wednesday after the 97 percent count.

Trump had already requested a court a few days ago not to take into account the votes received in Pennsylvania after election day. The Supreme Court rejected the urgent motion because a decision could be taken later.

Election observers from both camps and their lawyers were on hand in many countries to report irregularities at an early stage and to raise objections if necessary. The formal requirements for correct postal voting are not known to all voters, as many will use this form of voting for the first time in 2020 because of Corona.

Experts expect incorrect ballots in the absence

The completed ballot paper must be placed in an envelope intended for this purpose; and this should be incorporated into another proposal with a statement of who completed the ballot. If not followed, the vote can be considered invalid. Experts believed that some voters would not correctly meet these requirements.

A box for dropping ballots in Washington Photo: dpa

The smaller the gap between the votes for Biden and Trump, the more likely the results will be challenged and recounts will be requested. First of all, such applications must be submitted in the country concerned. The procedure can then go to the Supreme Court via the authorities.

Democrats regularly warn that there is now a stable Conservative majority after Trump-nominated judge Amy Coney Barrett was recently confirmed by the Senate. Other observers say that constitutional judges do not judge based on ideological preferences, but on the basis of the law and the constitution.