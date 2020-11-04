iPad Pro Mini-LED: The launch is planned for early 2021

As for Apple, the multiplication of rumors is often worth confirmation. ETNews, in turn, adds a part to the machine to claim that the iPad Pro, equipped with a mini-LED display, will go on sale in the first quarter of 2021. LG would begin mass producing the mini LED panels at the end of the current year. Remember that mini LED screens restore most of the strengths of OLED (very high contrast, lower consumption) with the added benefit of some specific advantages (brightness, screen finesse, maximum pixel density).

The iPad Pro 2021 would have a mini LED screen

The rumor of an iPad Mini LED in 2021 dates back to June. The leaker L0vetodream then said that the Apple tablet would hit the market in the first half of 2021. The iPad Pro Mini LED would have a 12.9-inch screen, A14X processor, and 5G. The last update of the iPad Pro was rather “shy” with essentially an A12Z Bionic instead of the A12X. The iPAd Pro Mini-LED is well on the way to getting much more ambitious.