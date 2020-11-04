Debate on greater climate protection: “If something is not feasible, you have to say stop”

Mr Kuhlmann, Dena is also seen as a discussion platform for energy and climate policy. How are you doing in the corona crisis?

Personally, I suffer from the fact that in-depth discussions are no longer possible. You need to talk more than usual, digital appointments as well. But fewer opportunities for personal exchange. With all this, however, we also see that energy transformation and climate policy have accelerated. The corona pandemic has pushed the idea of ​​sustainability forward.

Since Dena was founded 20 years ago, climate protection and the energy transition have rarely or never received as much attention as they do now. How have you experienced the debates of the last two decades?

There were many arguments, but we have come a long way. At least further than one would think in 2000 or 2010. However, the goals have also become more ambitious for a good reason. Energy transition and climate protection are full of mistakes and confusion. We can learn a lot from that in retrospect. At least you should.

Give an example!

Energy networks. Initially, the need for expansion due to the energy transition was underestimated and was not started early enough. In the end, however, the resilience of the infrastructure is also much higher than expected. There was a recognizable alarm that a few percent of green electricity would end. But is 40, 50, 60 percent or more possible with very high security of supply? You really couldn’t count on that 20 years ago. But it works!

Dena has been involved in network discussions from the very beginning – among other things with her two network studies. Now they are working on the third. Where is the focus?

Perhaps the most important topic of the coming years: the integrated energy transition. It is basically a matter of moving to integrated infrastructure planning. Including innovation and consideration of different models of the energy system of the future. It is also about how to better separate the socio-political debates and the concrete planning for expanding the network. The board and the advisory committee include network operators, state politicians, non-governmental organizations and others. The basic element is above all the exchange of information with the Federal Network Agency and the Federal Ministry of the Economy. Here we can take a real step forward.

Briefly back to the overview: Which technologies have surprisingly evolved and in which do you expect a significant impact on the path of climate neutrality?

Wind energy and photovoltaics are still in the spotlight, they are no different 20 years ago. However, there have been great leaps in these technologies: enormous efficiency gains, floating offshore wind platforms. However, much has also developed in the field of storage technology – electrical and thermal – and electromobility or industrial process technology. And don’t forget to digitize. The energy transition has brought into play millions of decentralized components that would not otherwise be controllable. And, of course, the next few years will also be about opening up a world of molecules – ie hydrogen, green gases and liquids – to climate neutrality. Without molecules, there is no climate neutrality.

When it came to reducing emissions, it was still disappointing, wasn’t it?

Who would have thought at the first major conference on climate and the environment in Rio de Janeiro in 1992 that a country like Germany would achieve a 40 percent reduction in emissions by 2020? A lot has happened recently: CO2 prices, the law on climate protection and the climate package, measures in the economic stimulus package. Over the last five years, coal-fired electricity production in Germany has halved.

Andreas Kuhlmann, CEO of the German Energy Agency (dena) Photo :: Kai-Uwe Heinrich

And what about the highest German policy?

Svenja Schulze and I have a climate minister who really deserves that name. We have an economy minister who admits mistakes, but is now also speeding up. Climate policy is mainstream, just as social policy has become mainstream. But the truth is also: Rio’s annual global CO2 emissions have increased by more than 50 percent. The fact that the growth of global prosperity is pushing emissions so fast in many former developing countries was massively underestimated at the time. Unfortunately, we are looking at ourselves too closely and insufficiently about what we can do to protect the climate in other parts of the world.

Despite some successes: In many places, radical and comprehensive restructuring of society is required to alleviate the climate crisis – systemic change is needed. What do you think about it?

It is true. An example of this is the encyclical of Pope Francis Laudato Sí from 2015 and, of course, everything that resulted from a great commitment to Friday for the future. You can’t deny that something is basically wrong. However, some debates are also bizarre. However: Of course, it also triggered a lot for me.

Why?

Two years ago, I was sure that I was the driving force behind the transition to energy and climate protection. With the demands of Friday, I almost felt like a business for a while. You carry some of the dead discussions of the last 30 years with you in your backpack, and now you see that it’s worth shaking again. However, some experience and knowledge in this backpack is still useful. On the Day, we have become even bolder since then, but it is also our job to say what is not possible.

That is why you criticized the recently published FFF Wuppertal Institute study.

I did not criticize the study, but I criticized the interpretation of the results. Because if something is presented as feasible, which is not possible with the best will in the world, then someone has to say: stop, it’s just not true. You do not mean all perspectives; there are technical, economic and socio-political limits.

Let’s look at your radicalism: is it possible to meet the Paris climate goals?

Paris is extremely important to me. It has ensured the irreversibility of climate policy. As for immediate implementation in a given year, it gets complicated. The issue of budgetary approaches and the distribution of projected remaining budgets is different from what is often presented, it is not set in stone. The second point that is postulated: Technologically, everything we need is available. That’s just wrong.

Why?

You can see it in the study for Fridays. It is an attempt to achieve a specific goal with what we know today. Existing technologies are overloaded in such a way that the result is frustrating. The dynamics of changes in tangible and intangible inventories are often greatly underestimated, which obscures our view of the new opportunities that we will continue to need. Desperate talk of hydrogen as overpriced champagne is one of the immediate results of such an approach. A revolutionary development awaits us.

How do breakthroughs come?

We already see a lot with all the start-ups from all over the world that we deal with in the Day. We must face it openly and with greater commitment and confidence. And there is still something that gives me hope that we often underestimate: time is physically linear, at least for us humans on Earth, chronological time. The ancient Greeks knew that in addition to Chronos, there was also Kairos, the favor of the hour, and the condensation of time at a special time. Maybe with the US election, another such moment will come for climate protection. Then we have three huge trading blocs with the US, China and the EU with very ambitious goals, and other important countries have recently been added. You have to use such moments.

You have not yet answered the question of whether the Paris goals can be achieved.

The resources we know today, and given the current state of the world, certainly not. But every tenth of a degree counts! Personally, I think about all this with a song by Rio Reiser: “The dream is over! But I will give everything to make it a reality. “And with all the strength he gave to a wonderful song in 1988 in the time of the Berlin Seelenbinderhalle. The Berlin Wall fell only shortly afterwards.

A few years ago, there was a lot of talk about an all-electric society, about the electrification of all energy requirements. Are you glad that Dena turned out that she was right about some skepticism?

Everything that can be effectively electrified should also be electrified. But take the example of heat pumps: some say that by 2030, six million units should be installed. At the moment, I do not see that it is technically possible, and I want to think about what else we can move forward at the right time so that we do not create a gap. But what irritated me the most was the fact that the molecules were hidden from the discourse. Electricity currently covers about 20 percent of energy needs. An increase to 50, 60 or even 70 percent in the coming decades would be sensational. The rest we need molecules, whether liquid or gaseous. And yes, I’m glad that Denin’s opinion prevailed here in the discourse.

As you celebrate 20 years of Dena, you’re probably thinking especially intensely about the future of the organization. What was the result?

We consider ourselves a “think tank of the transition of applied energy”. We make a comparison between “what should be” and “what is possible”. And we always come up with something new to keep the gap between them as small as possible. Most of them are familiar with our direct activities, such as our pioneering role in building energy efficiency certificates and the above-mentioned network studies and studies from us. Dena is also a bridge builder and brings together a wide range of stakeholders: established societies, science. Civil society. And with great love even start-ups. There are approximately 1,500 start-ups and other innovators in our global SET innovation network alone. We want to build bridges between all, but with one clear goal: to successfully shape the energy transition and climate protection.

What is your freedom of movement? The shareholders with voting rights are the four federal ministries and the state development bank KfW.

We receive great support from our Supervisory Board for this approach. By the way, this is true and especially applies to the chairman, the CDU’s secretary of state for the economy, Thomas Bareiße. We know that we are sometimes also exhausting. However, the way we approach things leads to many questions from all directions. I feel that our classification roles and our analyzes and arguments are valued. I am particularly pleased with the about 280 colleagues we have now. It’s a great team and I’m proud to be a part of it.