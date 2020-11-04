Trump and the divided EU: nationalists among themselves – politics

The EU has recently provided some evidence that it is struggling with a unified line on key foreign policy issues. The week-long battle over sanctions against Belarus is just as much a part of it as the reluctance to take on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s power games in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Now the list of shortcomings in Brussels in the counting of ballots in the US has become even longer.

Von der Leyen rightly stopped making comments

While EU leaders like Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel held back on Wednesday morning with comments in light of the close race in the US, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa was already lively on Twitter. He spread the news that it was “pretty clear” that the Americans had elected Trump’s president for another four years.

Now, of course, the heads of government of sovereign states are free to express their views on foreign policy issues. In contrast to European trade policy, which currently plays a major role in post-Brexit negotiations, responsibility for diplomacy remains to a large extent in the capitals of individual EU countries. Even though Jean-Claude Juncker, former head of the European Commission, has already vigorously called on the Community to participate in world politics and his successor Von der Leyen is doing the same, Brussels’ foreign policy is still in its infancy. But the Slovenian Prime Minister’s advance is still unfortunate. Because Jansa’s Twitter comes at a time when it is once again time to take stock of Europe’s strengths and weaknesses, given the historic US presidential election.

Orban is also one of the ardent Trump admirers

In addition, the early congratulation to Jansas, in whose homeland Trump’s wife Melania grew up, casts a glimpse at the supporters of the US president in the EU. The head of the Slovenian government shares with Trump the same fantasies of complete isolation from migration that prevail in the governments in Warsaw and especially in Budapest. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is one of the most ardent Trump admirers in the European Union. With Jansa, Orban and Trump, there are three nationalists among themselves.

The Trump-friendly tweet from Ljubljana makes one thing above all clear: there is still a lot of room for improvement in the EU’s foreign policy – to say the least.