Deer and red deer need to hunt harder: Enemies of forestry

When Georg Schirmbeck walks through the forest, he is not pleased. He recently traveled near Frankfurt. 40 hectares of beech forest, “every tree has been bitten,” he says.

In the Teutoburg Forest, where Hermann Cheruscan once expelled the Romans, young trees were struck to replant the damaged forest. On Friday there was Schirmbeck and horrified: All the seedlings were bitten by wild animals, he says. His own country near Osnabrück is also affected: as soon as Schirmbeck recently planted, there were 14, 15 deer that fed. “It’s not funny anymore,” says the forester.

Schirmbeck does not speak for himself. A long-term member of the Bundestag is the chairman of the German Forestry Council, which includes forest owners, farmers, scientists and foresters. You have long called for policy to better protect the forest.

“Hunters have to twist their fingers”

In addition to drought, storms and bark beetles, the forest is particularly hard hit by ungulates. Roe deer and red deer eat buds, leaves and twigs. They especially like to use young plants. And because they appreciate diversity, they prefer to feast on brand new trees that are designed as climate-resistant afforestation. Solution: “Hunters have to twist their fingers,” Schirmbeck demands. “Even if you double the rate of fire, the deer will not die out,” he says.

Forest in need: Large areas have been destroyed by drought, storms or pests. Photo: dpa

Minister Klöckner is proposing a starting corridor

Schirmbeck’s friend Julia Klöckner (CDU) is trying to compromise the problem. On Wednesday, the cabinet approved a draft amendment to the federal hunting law. The Minister of Agriculture demands that tenants and forest owners define a corridor for shooting on site. If they do not agree, a report on vegetation (how are the trees?) And an analysis of the habitat (where do the animals live?) Should be put in place.

Picky: deer are happy when new trees are planted. They love diversity. Photo: alliance of images / DPA

“Afforestation must be successful,” Klöckner warned on Wednesday. After all, federal and state governments are spending 1.5 billion euros on it. 285,000 hectares must be reforested as pests, drought and storms have destroyed the forest. But: “Nationwide, 33 percent of young trees are overgrown,” the minister said angrily.

Irreconcilable positions

Forest owners and hunters have been arguing for months about reform – with “incompatible positions,” as Klöckner said. At the beginning of September, she invited the association to the highest discussion. Schirmbeck can live with the compromise that has now been tabled.

On the contrary, the German Hunting Association considers the proposal to be “fiercely hostile in tendencies”. The impression is that the necessary transformation of the forest can only be achieved with a rifle, criticized the vice-president of the association Ralph Müller-Schallenberg. Forest farmers are required to protect their plants – for example with fences.

Animal rights activists reject the plans

The reform creates unusual alliances. “In the face of the climate crisis, we cannot afford to further threaten the natural regeneration of forests, especially through the excessive population of deer,” said Olaf Brandt, chairman of the Federal Environment and Nature Conservation, supporting forest owners.

Animal rights activists, on the other hand, are critical of the amendment: In an open letter to Klöckner, the German Association for the Protection of Animals and many other associations called for alternative, more lenient measures than killing wild animals in early September. The hunting season should be significantly shortened and harmonized between federal states, and transition zones favorable to wildlife from fields to forests should be encouraged. Animal rights activists also oppose other specifications in the proposal: Klöckner wants to allow the use of night vision devices and infrared technology. It is primarily aimed at wild boars, which are to be shot on a large scale in the fight against African swine fever.

Endangered: The bald eagle suffers from lead poisoning. Photo: picture-alliance / dpa

The Federal Hunting Act has not been modernized since 1976. The reform failed in the last legislative term. The proposal therefore contains a number of points. Among other things, the training of hunters should be standardized and modernized, foot traps and traps ready to catch birds of prey should be banned.

Less lead in ammunition

Also important: in order to protect people who eat a lot of game and pregnant women, it is necessary to reduce the lead content in ammunition for rifles, Klöckner said. This complements the EU-level ban on lead shotgun munitions in wetlands agreed by EU Member States in early September. The ban aims to end the massive deaths of waterfowl that catch a tiny lead shot. Birds of prey are poisoned when they eat carcasses or entrails that are high in lead.