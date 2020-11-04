Conversion of rental flats into owner-occupied flats: Flats must not be a commodity – an economy

When the rental apartment you live in turns into an apartment, it’s usually bad news for the tenant. You have to expect your rent to increase – at the latest when the rent ceiling no longer works. Many will also have to move when the release protection expires. Because empty apartments can be sold much more expensive than rented real estate.

In this respect, it is good and right that the Federal Minister for Buildings, Horst Seehofer, has opposed the opposition of his own parliamentary group and now wants to make it more difficult to convert rental flats into flats. Finding affordable housing is becoming increasingly difficult in metropolitan areas such as Berlin.

The more rental space is transferred by speculators, the greater the pressure. Although the planned law leaves gaps, the signal is clear: the apartment is not as good as any other. It is the center of life. The protection is correct.

However, the measures will not solve the problem in the long run. It only helps people who have an apartment, not those who are looking for an apartment. There is only one recipe for combating housing shortages in a sustainable way: building new, affordable apartments.