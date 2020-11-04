After violent repression of protests: EU launches sanctions against Lukashenko – politics

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko would have been subject to EU sanctions on Friday for the violent repression of the democracy movement in his country. Representatives of the EU countries started the relevant decision-making process in Brussels on Wednesday, as announced by several diplomats.

With the punitive measure, which includes an entry ban, the EU wants to increase pressure on Lukashenko again and send a sign of solidarity with the citizens of Belarus.

Since the presidential election on August 9, there have been protests and strikes in the country against the authoritarian head of state, who has been in power for 26 years. Triggers are allegations of fraud against the elections, after which Lukashenko was declared the winner with 80.1 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, the protests have left several deaths, hundreds injured and thousands of arrests. In the most recent demonstration against Lukashenko on Sunday alone, about 300 people were arrested. Photos and videos showed how security forces used flash and stun grenades against the peaceful crowd.

Suppression of peaceful protesters

In addition to Lukashenko, another 14 people of his power apparatus will be subject to EU sanctions on Friday. The total number of people affected will thus be more than 50.

On October 2, restrictive measures were imposed on 40 people. They are held responsible for the repression and intimidation of peaceful protesters, opposition members and journalists, and for misconduct during the electoral process. (dpa)