5G: Operators authorized to start from November 18th

Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free Mobile 5G can start on November 18th. On that day, Arcep, the telecommunications regulator, will give the green light to broadcast in the 3.5 GHz frequency band. From this date, operators can technically activate 5G in networks, says 01net.

“It will be a day after the end of the 5G experiments,” said Arcep President Sébastien Soriano during a press conference. But there is one but. The operators must inform the town halls that they intend to switch on new frequencies. A file submission that also opens a one-month period. “The operators’ ignition capacity will therefore be higher between November 20 and 30,” says the Arcep side.

Orange has already announced that its 5G network will be activated in December. Free Mobile also plans to turn it on next month. SFR and Bouygues Telecom have not yet said anything publicly on the matter.

And what about 5G with containment? Expect delays? Arcep does not expect a particular problem for the use of antennas.

There is also the problem of the 5G logo on our smartphones. The telecommunications authority wants operators to only display them when customers are actually using 5G. “However, there are constructor parameters that we don’t control,” says Sébastien Soriano. It may refer to Apple and its iPhone 12. These phones may display the 5G logo even if the user is actually connected to a 4G network.