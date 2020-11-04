Spotify offers artists less money, but more listening options

“We want to be able to provide a tool that allows artists to take advantage of these moments to have more control over their success and mastery of their careers at Spotify,” commented Charleton Lamb, Product Marketing Manager at Spotify. , about the recent Fletwood Mac-Buzz on TikTok with his song Dreams. The case came at the right time to illustrate the change in how the Swedish company’s SEO algorithm worked. From now on, it offers labels and artists the opportunity to highlight a piece in the algorithm’s suggestions.

This new service, announced in a press release on November 2, 2020, aims to convert an audience created on a social network into Spotify listeners. As soon as the platform is in autoplay or radio mode and the algorithm is playing a particular artist, it selects the title presented by him. In the case of Fletwood Mac, the idea is to leverage the virality of TikTok of Dreams to highlight the song on the platform so that it benefits from privileged distribution.

The tool doesn’t guarantee distribution, however: “We don’t guarantee placement for labels or artists, and we only recommend music if we believe listeners would want to hear it,” Spotify said in its press release. For now, the highlighting doesn’t affect the playlists, whether they’re editorial or algorithmic. The service could be extended to these formats in the future.

The function is currently being tested in the USA. Meanwhile, Spotify only works with certain labels, both independent and large groups. At the moment, artists have no restrictions on the number of songs advertised or the length of the campaign. The music streaming platform has announced global delivery without specifying a date.

“An acceptable, democratic and fair model”

Obviously, this service is monetized. Spotify does not incur any costs in itself. The tool therefore does not require any investment. The Swedish remuneration is based on a reduction in the registration fee for songs that will be broadcast on the highlight. In other words, Spotify lowers the profitability of the featured songs.

The music streaming platform has not yet published an exact calculation, but according to a spokesman for Spotify: “The idea is that artist teams can achieve a return on investment with the tool”. The lack of precision leads to fears of profitability, which are based solely on the increase in the measured values ​​induced by the tool in addition to the automatic measured values. Charleton Lamb affirms that Spotify “is looking for an acceptable, democratic and fair model … This model will enable even very small artists to have the same visibility as the big labels under the same conditions”.

The goal announced by Spotify is therefore to increase the equity between small and large artists and thus offer a greater variety of content. However, if it is interesting from an economic point of view to highlight a piece that is going viral quickly; From a musical point of view, this could lead to compositions whose only goal would be to click. Musicians may be influenced more by the trends and expectations of most listeners than by their inspiration. This would therefore lead to a loss of creativity and diversity, which is contrary to Spotify’s expectations.