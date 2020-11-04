IPhone 12 and 12 Pro have a yellow screen

Some models of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have a (somewhat) yellow screen. The first buyers to purchase a model have noticed this in the last few days. The problem seems to be hardware, not software.

Testimonials on Reddit and MacRumors forums indicate that the screen is tending towards yellow. We can actually see that there is a problem in the pictures above and below. It’s easy, but it exists.

The iPhone 12 Pro is on the left and the iPhone 11 Pro on the right. The author of the pictures says that the True Tone feature is disabled on both models. This relies on multi-channel sensors to adjust the color and intensity of the screen. And as we can see the screen on the left is a little yellow.

Those who follow Apple News know this problem is far from new. In fact, a yellow screen appears (almost) every year on new iPhones. It seems that the problem is with the glue. At least that’s been the problem in the past few years. To see if the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are in the same situation or if it is something else.

If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro has a yellow screen, contact Apple to arrange a replacement. This is obviously supported as the phone is under warranty.