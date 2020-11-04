“We won these elections”: how Trump is trying to declare himself the winner – and where he lies – politically

While the outcome of the US election is pending and may not be clear for a long time, incumbent Donald Trump declared himself the winner on Wednesday morning (CET). He also announced that he wanted to stop continued vote counting in court.

His statements met with enormous criticism, and even Republican supporters were annoyed by the president’s behavior.

“We won these elections,” Trump said despite the open election results to White House supporters. The incumbent party spoke in the election of alleged “fraud against the nation”.

Literally speaking, Donald Trump said in the White House speech, “I thank the American people for the overwhelming support. Millions of people voted for us that night and a very sad group of people tried to take away the vote from the other group – we will not accept that. “

Trump went on to describe the preliminary election result as “phenomenal” and listed all of the US states he won: Florida, Ohio, Texas, and even Georgia and North Carolina, although the count in the last two US states ran until Wednesday afternoon.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

“But most importantly,” Trump said during the speech, “we are currently winning Pennsylvania by an overwhelming number of votes.” Much of the vote in Pennsylvania was also not counted on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a shame for our country”

“All of a sudden everything came to a halt,” Trump explained after a list of alleged victories in several US states. This is a scam for the American public. It’s a shame for our country. We got ready to win the election. To be honest, we won this election. We have won this election. “

President Donald Trump was convinced of his victory Photo: Evan Vucci / dpa

On Wednesday afternoon (CET), US presidential candidate Joe Biden has been ahead of the incumbent Trump in the election results so far. Trump went on to say that the goal now is to ensure the “integrity” of the elections for the “good of the nation.”

“This is a very important moment. This is a major fraud against our nation. For weeks Trump has questioned the legality of the US election without any evidence.

Postal votes have yet to be counted

“We want the law to be used properly, so we go to the US Supreme Court. We want all voices to stop. With the latter, Trump is probably referring to postal vote counting that is still ongoing in many states. Postal votes that were still in the post on the day of the election are valid votes.

[Ein vollständiges englischsprachiges Transkript der Rede von Donald Trump finden Sie hier.]

The Supreme Court is the highest court in the US for which Trump has been able to appoint and ultimately occupy three new constitutional judges during his tenure. This means that there is now a conservative majority in the Supreme Court that is ideologically inclined to favor the Republicans.

The president had previously accused Democrats via Twitter of wanting to “ steal ” his victory. “We are way ahead, but they are trying to steal the election,” the president wrote. Twitter cautioned this post about “controversial and potentially misleading” content. (with AFP)