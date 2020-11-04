The EU does not plan to force the technology giants to dismantle them

Danish senior civil servant Margrethe Vestager confirmed that she has no plans to dismantle the big tech companies like Facebook, Amazon or even Apple: “The separation will not be necessary”. On December 2nd, new measures should be presented to decisively fight the superpower of these foreign platforms and to monitor them upstream so that they comply with European laws.

The EU Commissioner estimated that “we have not yet had a case that could lead to such a step” and hopes that Europe will never get there, she confesses to the German daily Frankfuter Allgmeine Sonnatagzeitung despite the tidal wave in the US, Europe and even Japan against the GAFA superpower.

In contrast to Margrethe Vestager, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told the Financial Times in mid-September that Europe would take binding measures to combat large technology companies in the event of abuse of their position in the domestic market. He hopes to force these giants to sell some of their European operations if their hyperpower takes up too much space and threatens small businesses. He assures us that “under certain conditions we can also have the power to enforce a structural separation”.

Brussels is considering an evaluation system

To this end, Brussels is considering the idea of ​​a rating system. This allows the public and other companies to evaluate the behavior of these platforms, including how they plan to deal with reported content. In addition, Thierry Breton admits that increased monitoring of these large platforms would be useful. The power of these giants worries the European Union and the United States. Indeed, in mid-October France and the Netherlands asked the European Commission to act quickly against the GAFA. In the same way, in her ceremonial speech at the beginning of the school year, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reaffirmed her ambition for Europe: to curb the power of large foreign companies, to monitor them and the package on European technology, in particular with the creation of one sovereign data space on a European cloud platform.

One thing is certain: the GAFA is not only targeted by the European Commission. You’re also at the United States Department of Justice, which filed an antitrust complaint against Google on October 20 for illegally using its market power to interfere with its rivals. The dates of the trial will be known soon. The least that can be said is that the months and years to come will be more than crucial for these companies looking to create a beautiful image at a time when they are in direct conflict with Donald Trump. Perhaps a Joe Biden election will ease tensions.