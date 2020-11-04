Corona skeptics in conflict with a police officer: “Nail the wanker to a church gate” – politics

For Guido M. it was one of the most difficult missions of his career as a police officer. As head of operations for one hundred of the Berlin police, he was tasked on August 1 to break a protest of the Stuttgart initiative “Quer Think 711” against the measures to combat the coronavirus at the Brandenburg Gate. The protest that just caused a sensation this week: Police are checking a suspected data breach against a ‘laterally thinking’ lawyer.

The approximately 20,000 demonstrators – the organizers themselves spoke of 1.3 million – did not adhere to the prescribed minimum distance. Much more came than announced, many of them did not want to wear a mask. When M. took the stage to end the meeting, a spokesman for the organizers spoke to him in a Swabian dialect: “Do the right thing! You are the greatest hero of all time if you say the right thing now. ‘And,’ Damn distance. Take off your masks! We have the day of freedom. ”

The policeman could even get rich if he refused to break the rally, the organizers promised him: “1.3 million – everyone will give you at least one euro. You have the chance to go home and get rich. “

Corona deniers have posted home addresses and phone numbers

It can be seen in a video that the “lateral thinkers” put online. M. waited a moment to speak out against the protesters’ booing – and insisted on calling for the protesters to leave Straße des 17. Juni and end the demonstration. At the time, more than three months ago, he had no idea what dire consequences his announcement would have. He and his family were seriously threatened, even with death.

In August, through confusion of names, the Corona activists initially believed that the police had brought an actor onstage to break the demonstration – which was promoting all kinds of conspiracy theories. Later, however, the scene of the corona deniers found the officer M. Name, photo and home address were posted on relevant channels. The far-right vegan chef Attila Hildmann also contributed to the spread in his channels on social media.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The effect was violent. For weeks, the family was exposed to telephone terror with insults and threats, as the wife of the lady reported at the Tagesspiegel. She counted 71 calls in one day alone. And eventually he stopped answering the phone.

Meanwhile, the anger of the corona protesters continued to discharge online. In a blog called “Krisendepesche” someone wrote, “I personally hope you make an example of this wanker and nail him to a church door.” With his announcement on August 1, M. was “from a German policeman to a comrade in the People’s Police”. turn into.

Others took M. partly under protection: “He is afraid of his job.” But it was always that way in a dictatorship – there are “only recipients of orders”. A demo participant wrote on Facebook: “I can understand him, even though I am disappointed that the police are not standing up as a common front against this sick government.”

Re-declared for divine service: demonstration against the Corona measures on Sunday at the Theresienwiese in Munich Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa

Several protesters claimed to have seen despair in M.’s eyes when he addressed the protesters. One of them commented, “I don’t care if he had tears in his eyes! Many a concentration camp guard or a wall shooter can also have tears in their eyes or have doubts. ‘

[In unseren Leute-Newslettern berichten wir wöchentlich aus den zwölf Berliner Bezirken. Die Newsletter können Sie hier kostenlos bestellen: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

Madam’s wife still looks shocked at the description of what happened. The family was concerned about the 12-year-old daughter and gave her warning signs for the way to school. ‘My husband has done his job. The whole family is under threat. That makes you very nervous. The policeman’s wife sees a “very dangerous mix” among the participants in the Corona protests: “Too many people with whom you don’t know what drives them. ”

The M. family’s descriptions of their experiences in recent months are consistent with information from the police union (GdP), according to which disputes over the implementation of corona measures – not just during demonstrations – are becoming increasingly aggressive. GdP Deputy Head Jörg Radek reports on the escalations to which his colleagues are exposed: “This then leads to resistance. It starts with insults, then there is bullying, spitting and coughing. “

Conversely, in so-called ‘hygiene demos’ and ‘lateral thinking’ protests, corona deniers often encounter overburdened police, most recently in Munich and Dresden, for example.

In Munich, the protest was redesignated as a service

For example, on Sunday in Munich, the “silk cherry” simply deceived the police and assembly authorities by re-proclaiming their meeting of about 2,000 people on the Theresienwiese as a service.

Right-wing extremism expert Robert Andreasch told Tagesspiegel on Wednesday that the Munich police “embarrassed themselves in every way possible” on Sunday. They only dissolved the rally at the last minute and let the protesters get away with the hoax. There were also far too few civil servants to tame the “large number of corona deniers out of control.”

He accuses the protesters of anti-democratic behavior, they see themselves as a “deputy authority” when they claim rules for themselves such as the exception to the participation restrictions for church services. “That reminds me of the behavior of Reich citizens who don’t really care about the current legal situation,” says Andreasch.

The events in Munich, meanwhile, have a sequel: according to a report by the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation, both the Protestant and Catholic Churches contradict the view that the spectacle at Theresienwiese was a service.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) wrote on Twitter: “It exposes how blatantly alleged defenders of fundamental rights abuse the fundamental right to religious freedom.” Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) criticized the police operation: “In the future, the police and assembly authorities will be such diversions. Stop it from the beginning,” he told the newspaper “Bild”.

With certificates for the protest in Dresden

The demonstration will be followed up by the authorities – just as it would actually be indicated before a ‘silk art’ gathering with several thousand participants last Saturday at the Neumarkt in Dresden. There, too, the police could not restrain the corona skeptics. not enforced – neither the mask requirement, nor the minimum distance Saxon-Green politician Valentin Lippmann spoke of a “bankruptcy statement” by the security authorities.

The Saxon police justified themselves: considerably more people took part in the protest than signed up. Attention has been paid to the mask requirement for upcoming meeting participants.

The police report states: “Several hundred people showed attestations or certificates relying on an exemption from the mask requirement. To what extent all these certificates are authentic, the local police could not ultimately clarify. In individual suspected cases, officials filed a complaint on suspicion of falsifying documents. ”

Saxony’s police chief Horst Kretzschmar defended that the police had not cut short the Dresden meeting. The intervention could have caused an “escalation”, he told the “Free Press”.

Overloaded police? “Think outside the box” protest last Saturday in Dresden Photo: Sebastian Willnow / dpa-Zentralbild

The anti-racist initiative Hope from Dresden protested against it on Wednesday in a statement signed by the SPD, the Left Party and the Greens, as well as the Seebrücke, Dresden Nazifree and Heart instead of Hate alliances: ‘Unteachable deniers’ of the virus and alleged’ critics and critics “of the measures” were allowed Saturday, together with AfD & Co. collecting “in a very small space, with no minimum distance, without mouth and nose guards and with unlimited alcohol consumption”.

The signatories ask: “Why is such a ‘superspreading event’ not stopped and closed because the authorities are not following the rules?”

Maybe because the police officers deployed in Dresden were afraid of the protesters’ reactions?

The case of Guido M. from Berlin shows that these – apart from the mentioned threats – can be long lasting. The “lateral thinking” initiative now offers T-shirts featuring the somewhat estranged portrait of the Berlin police officer in its online store. The corona skeptics have apparently still not gotten over the fact that M. has not entered history as a “hero” in their sense and that he has lost his supposed “chance”. On the black T-shirts, police officer M. is mocked with the words “Be a hero. Do the right thing! Thank you”.