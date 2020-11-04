America’s Election Drama: Fate Stages a War of Nerves – Politics

It was a choice of fate. But fate does not want to give up and wages a war of nerves. Too many votes have not yet been counted, too many questions remain unanswered. Like how much destructive power there could be in a legal offensive by Trump, who believes victory by definition is his.

Once again, demoscopes, media and political opponents underestimate the populist president, and again they underestimate the fascination he holds on millions of Americans. And again, too much hope set the pace. The result is closer than the predictions predicted. America is divided like almost no other country in the democratic world.

No president – and no challenger – has likely received that many votes in absolute terms in recent decades. The turnout was enormous. Viewed in this way, contrary to what Trump shouted at night, this election was the most democratic the country has known in a long time. It has also strengthened the division between the urban coasts and the interior. Nobody is thinking about compromises right now.

The many votes for Trump – after these four years – are difficult to understand in this country. However, we do not know the feeling that prevails in a real immigrant country, to which most of them have fled to build their future with their own hands. We don’t know the vastness of the Midwest, where the farmer looks out from his farm over empty land. We do not know this expressed desire for distance from the state.

Too much freedom is a threat to most Western Europeans, but for many Americans, it has incredible sexiness. At the high cost of a lack of protection.

Three important lessons from the election: It’s not just old whites encouraging Trump. The Cuban exiled Hispanics from Florida have run into Trump to the same degree that white retirees in the Sunshine State have turned away from him. And even among blacks, more voted for Trump than expected. The most ardent conservatives can be found mainly among the rising stars. In addition, both groups are not far from machismo.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The American dream of self-development is very topical. The Democrats’ ideas see Trump voters as a terrifying attack on their American dream of home and pick-me-up. A concern far more threatening than the second term of a bully and proven liar, whose character many are unwilling to recommend their children as role models in any way.

And: Dealing with the pandemic divides Americans even more than other countries. While Republicans were mainly concerned with preserving their economic lifeline, Democratic voters put immediate health first. They placed their crosses accordingly.

Both camps have a tremendous fear of losing something. And the willingness to fight it with incredible toughness. For some freedom and personal gain are at stake, for others the dream of a united society. Building a bridge across the gap after this election seems even more difficult than before.