IPhone 12 Pro becomes the fastest smartphone

The iPhone 12 Pro is fast, but is it the fastest smartphone? The answer is yes. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been at the top so far and Apple’s new phone simply beat it.

PhoneBuff ran its famous two-phase test. In the first phase, the same applications will open on both phones. We go to the next application as soon as the one shown on the screen is fully loaded and therefore usable. In the second phase, the same applications are opened to see if they are still active in RAM or if they need to be restarted from the beginning.

It took the iPhone 12 Pro 1 minute and 41 seconds to complete the initial test. For Samsung, it took 1 minute and 55 seconds. For the second test, the iPhone 12 Pro took 42 seconds, compared to 46 seconds for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Upon arrival, it is 2 minutes and 24 seconds for the iPhone and 2 minutes and 41 seconds for the Galaxy.

A positive point for the iPhone 12 Pro is that the 6GB of RAM was very helpful in the second test. All applications were still active. In the past few years some had to be recharged. In contrast, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also kept applications in memory. It must be said that the phone has 12 GB of RAM.