Google’s difficult journey

Researchers at Alphabet’s X Laboratory described the Amber Project in a long article published November 2, 2020. Through the latter, they hoped to obtain precise measurements of brain waves to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders such as anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, they did not achieve the desired result.

Looking for a specific biomarker

Depression and anxiety, compounded by social networks and compounded by containment measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus, are affecting more and more people around the world. For this reason, Google’s X-Labor, which specializes in the development of AI and robotics, has worked to better evaluate them. A better diagnosis logically leads to better treatment later.

In the same category

The spacecraft could fly around Mars in 2024, says Elon Musk

His original wish was to identify a biomarker that is specific for depression in the brain. To achieve this, the researchers developed an electroencephalography helmet (EEG) that slips on like a swimming cap and combined it with a system based on machine learning. Through an innovative and thorough analysis of the brain waves, the team hoped for great advances in this area:

“Our journey began with the following question: what if we could measure and interpret brain waves as easily as blood sugar and use them as an objective measure of depression? Our approach was to combine the most modern mechanical learning techniques with a 96 year old technology for measuring the electrical activity of the brain: electroencephalography (EEG) ”.

So the company has been developing its device for several years and, despite some breakthroughs, has not been able to identify a biomarker.

All hardware and software in open source

“We didn’t achieve our original goal of finding a single biomarker for depression and anxiety. Given the complexities of mental health, it’s unlikely to exist. However, there is no doubt that the technology offers immense opportunities to enable better measurement, ”says researcher Obi Felten. Despite this setback, the researchers decided to make all elements of the Amber project open source on GitHub.

Through this approach, they hope to help mental health experts with their research, especially because the material they are developing is much cheaper than what has been used before. Many puzzles remain to be solved in the mental health field, and this ultimately unsuccessful research is evidence of that. “Today more than ever, more diverse voices, increased multidisciplinary collaboration and more open knowledge sharing are needed to improve everyone’s mental health,” the researcher concludes.