Swing States in 2020 US election: Biden wins in Wisconsin and just ahead of Michigan and Nevada – politically

In the swing states there are first results and a surprise: Joe Biden will probably get Arizona, Trump land four years ago. Biden also won the battle for Wisconsin by a narrow margin. In Michigan and Nevada. lies the challenger of. Otherwise, Trump holds up surprisingly well. Now the focus is mainly on the Rust Belt states of Pennsylvania and Michigan. Read here how the elections work in the Swing States. The open states are listed first.

Georgia – 16 electorates – Trump’s lead is melting

In Georgia, more than 90 percent of the votes are also counted. The Democrats have long hoped for the 16 votes here – the last to pass was Southerner Bill Clinton in 1996. At the moment, however, it doesn’t necessarily look like a victory for the Democrats. Trump is at the forefront of this. Contrary to another report, CNN did not declare Trump the winner there. The New York Times now even sees opportunities for Biden, as some constituencies where the Democrats are strong have yet to be counted.

North Carolina – 15 voters – just ahead of Trump

Trump leads just after counting at least 95 percent of the vote. Actually, this state is very conservative. Trump also won it in 2016. Almost all scenarios in his campaign dictate that he must win this state to secure his reelection. Republicans have won ten of the past twelve presidential elections. But the state is constantly changing, and similar to the neighboring state of Virginia in favor of the Democrats.

Nevada – 6 Electors – Election results only Thursday

Nevada is actually not a classic swing state. But what this election shows: The West Coast, with its Democratic tendencies, is expanding further east, as shown by Biden’s successful Arizona campaign. At least 85 percent of the vote is currently counted in Nevada, and Trump is catching up. Biden only leads by an extremely small margin. However, the results shouldn’t be available until Thursday.

Pennsylvania – 20 Electors – Trump Leads

This industrial state, like Michigan and Wisconsin, which put Trump in power in 2016, is tending to Biden, according to surveys. His 20 votes could ultimately make all the difference when elections are tight. But they could be late, as the absent votes are counted here after all others – the results are expected on Friday. Donald Trump is currently leading relatively clearly.

However, there are still hundreds of thousands of votes by post to be counted – out of a total of 2.5 million votes by post. That could take until Friday, Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt said on “CNN.” “We can only count what we already have,” said Schmidt.

Michigan – 16 voters – Biden has a razor-thin lead

This state, which Trump surprisingly won in 2016, leaned towards Biden in the polls. Again, the Democratic candidate is much more popular than its predecessor. Joe Biden led by a small lead that afternoon. A small proportion of the votes have yet to be counted.

Wisconsin – Biden has 10 voters

After Trump surprisingly won Wisconsin in 2016, Biden has ten voters here this time, according to CNN. It was a very exciting race. Trump led by a few votes long before Biden won.

Now things are getting tight for Trump. The incumbent should now win Pennsylvania and Michigan. Georgia and North Carolina, anyway. Trump’s Republicans have already announced they will ask the state to count the votes again.

Florida – Trump gets 29 voters

Trump won the US state of Florida on Wednesday. At least percent of the votes are counted. Shortly after the polling stations closed, it looked like a mutual competition. Trump later expanded his leadership to approximately 400,000 votes.

Texas – Trump gets 38 voters

Texas is not a classic swing state. The last time a Democrat won here was in 1976. And it will remain so this year. Trump is clearly leading after Biden led the way in the early stages of the count. Fox News has now declared Trump the winner here, including CNN. He is currently leading with about half a million votes.

Ohio – Trump gets 18 voters

No Republican has become president without winning in Ohio. According to CNN, Trump has won the state. Trump received about 400,000 more votes than his competitor.

Arizona – Biden brings together 11 voters

In Grand Canyon State, demographics are changing in favor of the Democrats. Fox News, meanwhile, has named Biden the winner, who is currently some 200,000 votes ahead of Trump. However, other media still hesitate to follow suit.

Minnesota – Biden brings together 10 voters

Hillary Clinton won state in 2016, so it was a must-win for Biden. The AP and Fox News news agency declared Biden the winner here.

Iowa – Trump brings 6 voters

Trump’s victory in this agricultural state in 2016 was overwhelming – with a nine percentage point lead, he got six votes. Polls predicted a thrilling race – which, according to CNN, won.

Sources: New York Times, Washington Post, Fox News.