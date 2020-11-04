Trump wants to stop counting: who will determine the end result – and how can the election be challenged? – Politics

Although the decision had not yet been made, Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the US presidential election that night and demanded that further vote counting be stopped. With this request, he applies to the judge. He later also made allegations of fraud on Twitter: In the highly competitive state of Pennsylvania, they were “hard at work” to quickly “get rid of” half a million votes.

Trump gave the impression that the post votes not yet counted were only filled in after polling stations were closed and should therefore be disregarded. To be valid, ballots must be completed on election day or earlier and sent by mail. In Pennsylvania, ballots are also valid when they arrive at the Census Center three days later. The postmark is decisive. It is generally expected that the vast majority of these absentee votes are votes of Democratic supporters. You use the option to vote by post. Republicans tend to vote in person at the polling station.

Who ultimately determines the result?

There is no central national election official like in Germany. The votes are counted and reported in the provinces, in the districts. The major television stations such as Fox and CNN and the AP news agency add up the reports from the circles. They declare a candidate in a state to be the winner as soon as the lead in the sum of the circles is so great that overtaking is no longer possible. In some cases, projections for the other groups are also included – which can lead to different ratings from broadcasters. In Arizona, for example, Fox declared Joe Biden the winner very early in the evening – AP also declared Biden the winner in this pivotal race at 2.50am US time (8.50am German time) – while CNN continued the race into the late afternoon German time. left blank. When 270 electoral votes have been reached, one candidate usually declares himself the winner, the other admits defeat and congratulates him. This formal recognition of the result is based on traditions, not laws – which has now become a problem.

The governors of the state then formally declare who their constituents are and issue their “certificates”. This dates back to the early days of American history when voters drove to the rally with copies of these certificates. This must be done no later than November 8, the “Safe Harbor Deadline”. The Electoral College meets on the Monday after the second Wednesday of December – this year on December 14th. You choose and issue a certificate to the president. Congress issues the final seal of choice. It meets on January 6, counts the votes of the voters and announces the results.

Could Trump really stop the further count?

Since his announcement that the count would be stopped by the court, observers have wondered how this should work. And with what justification. Each of the 50 states determines the procedures for the election and the count itself. To go to court, Trump’s lawyers would have to prove a violation of the respective rules. As a rule, this only happens after the official result has been announced in the state. An interruption of the count is unlikely to be achieved in this way.

The requirements in three disputed states in the Northeast are different. In Michigan, only votes are counted that are received on or before election day. Due to the high number, the evaluation may take a day or two. In the course of Wednesday evening, Biden took the lead there with about 50,000 votes on a count of 94 percent. Trump previously led. The change was mainly due to the counting of votes by mail.

In Pennsylvania, ballots can arrive on Friday, November 6, and be counted provided the postmark indicates they were posted on election day or earlier. There, Trump led Wednesday night after an 80 percent count with about 469,430 votes – 150,000 fewer than in the afternoon. In principle, Biden can also make up for this advantage by counting the votes by mail, as there are still more than a million votes missing.

In Wisconsin, only votes received on election day or earlier are counted. In many electoral districts, the votes cast personally are counted first, followed by votes by mail. An initial lead for Trump turned into a narrow lead for Biden over Wednesday after 98 percent of the vote was counted. However, the Trump camp has already announced that Wisconsin needs a recount. If the election results are tight, the losing party has a legal claim to them too.

How could Trump dispute the results?

Trump had already requested a court a few days ago not to take into account the votes received in Pennsylvania after election day. The Supreme Court rejected the urgent motion because a decision could be taken later. Election observers from both camps and their lawyers were on hand in many countries to report irregularities at an early stage and to raise objections if necessary. However, the formal requirements for correct postal voting are not known to all voters, as many first used this form of voting in 2020 because of the corona crisis.

What are Trump’s legal opportunities?

The completed ballot paper must be placed in an envelope intended for this purpose; and this should be incorporated into another proposal with a statement of who completed the ballot. If not followed, the vote can be considered invalid. Experts believed that some voters would not correctly meet these requirements. The smaller the gap between the votes for Biden and Trump, the more likely the results will be challenged and recounts will be requested. First of all, such applications must be submitted in the country concerned. The procedure can then go to the Supreme Court via the authorities.

Democrats regularly warn that there is now a stable Conservative majority in the Supreme Court after Donald Trump appointed a total of three new judges during his tenure. Trump-nominated judge Amy Coney Barrett was recently confirmed by the Senate. Other observers say that constitutional judges do not judge based on ideological preferences, but on the basis of the law and the constitution.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Are there any signs from Biden to dispute the outcome?

No. Should Biden lose the election after all votes have been counted, he would likely have to acknowledge the result. Biden’s campaign team, like Trump’s team, has assembled an army of lawyers. The goal is not so much to challenge the election itself, but to prepare legally to challenge the election, and to respond to the many lawsuits that Trump’s campaign team has brought against postal voting rules in the United States. States before the election.

Does Trump also have political options to decide the election for himself?

Probably not. In the run-up to the elections, the following option was speculated: The constitution does not actually determine the way in which the parliaments of the states determine the election of men and women. It has been reported that the states hold general elections and the electorate then goes to the winner according to the “winner takes all” principle (exceptions are Maine and Nebraska, which divide the electorate among the candidates). In theory, however, you are free to decide otherwise – for example, by voting in parliament. Theoretically, the parliament of a Republican majority state could say we don’t recognize the general election and we appoint the electorate. The question would be whether it would last – especially if it was explained afterwards. For example, in Pennsylvania, Republicans have a majority in parliament, but the governor is a Democrat. A condition for such a violation would also be that Trump had enough support for it in his own party.

What is the chance of unrest?

In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday there were demonstrations in various cities. These remained mostly peaceful, but there were at times clashes with police and arrests. Demonstrations took place in Washington DC, Portland, Chicago and Raleigh, North Carolina, among others. How the situation will develop – whether Trump supporters will take to the streets in defeat and where is difficult to predict. He asked them to do so, but on election day it was relatively peaceful.