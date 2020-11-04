Scenarios for an Election Victory: Biden going to win? Michigan is also going to the Democrats – politics

At around 8:30 a.m. in Germany, Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the election, although not all votes have been counted, and announced that he would continue against counting further votes.

How exactly is currently unclear. Nevertheless – provided that no court will now stop the count with an urgent decision (which seems unlikely): how could it proceed? What roads lead to victory for Trump and Biden? And when can a result be expected?

The starting situation:

That evening, Donald Trump took Florida a step toward a possible second election victory and also won key swing states Democrats had hoped for: Ohio and Texas.

Joe Biden has won as well as Arizona, a southern state that has long been red, i.e. Republican – at least AP and Fox hit the state to the Democrats. Nevada is also still open on Wednesday, but is likely going to the Democrats – a result isn’t expected until Thursday. Assuming Arizona and Nevada are ready for Biden, Biden would have 244 and Trump 213 electoral votes.

What is still open?

Two blocks of states are still in the middle: first, the two states of North Carolina with 15 voters and Georgia with 16 voters. Georgia was once a scarlet, so very republican, state, but suddenly seemed within reach for the Democrats. The race is extremely close. North Carolina is known as the swing state – it’s tight here too. Both states are relatively advanced with the census and could present results in the course of Wednesday.

Second, the Rust Belt block of Pennsylvania (20 electorates), Michigan (16 electorates), and Wisconsin (10 electorates). According to CNN and the New York Times, Wisconsin went to Biden. The other two Rust Belt states probably won’t be able to announce the results until the next few days, as votes were counted late by mail.

How can Biden win?

If Biden wins Arizona and Nevada, he will only need two more states to run for president. However, Biden’s lead in Nevada is diminishing. Trump is only a few thousand votes behind, and a smaller share of the votes has yet to be added up.

It seems likely that Biden will also win Wisconsin Michigan on Wednesday (16 electoral votes). In both states, he was relatively far ahead in pre-election polls. Biden is currently leading by a very small margin in Michigan, although a few percent of the vote has to be counted there.

Pennsylvania, where it used to be and is much more scarce, doesn’t need Biden. This is also relevant in view of Trump’s electoral challenge strategy. Because the Republicans in Pennsylvania had already complained about postal votes counting in after election day. The Supreme Court has not yet made a final decision.

How can Trump win?

If Nevada and Arizona go to Biden, Trump would need a combination of four other states to win. He was the strongest in North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania on Wednesday – although hundreds of thousands of votes have yet to be counted by mail in the latter state.

The following image shows the current status of the electorate. The data on the map is based on calculations by CNN.

In the United States, citizens also elect the 435 members of the United States House of Representatives and a third of the 100 senators. How it turns out determines how much power and opportunity the new president will have to carry out his plans. Most of the approximately 50 governors are also being redefined. You can see how voting works in the following images:

If you are wondering exactly how the US electoral system works, you’ve come to the right place:

For background information, you can also find the top 20 questions about the US election, including likely scenarios:

The latest election night news can be found in our US election live blog at this link.