Swing States in 2020 US election: Biden close to victory? Michigan is also going to the Democrats – politics

In the swing states there are first results and a surprise: Joe Biden will probably get Arizona, Trump land four years ago. Biden also won the battle for Wisconsin and Michigan after a CNN count. In Nevada, the challenger is leading. Otherwise, Trump holds up surprisingly well. Now the focus is mainly on Nevada and Pennsylvania. Read here how the elections work in the Swing States. The open states are listed first.

Georgia – 16 electorates – Trump’s lead is melting

In Georgia, more than 90 percent of the votes are also counted. The Democrats have long hoped for the 16 votes here – the last to pass was Southerner Bill Clinton in 1996. At the moment, however, it doesn’t necessarily look like a victory for the Democrats. Trump is at the forefront of this. Contrary to another report, CNN did not declare Trump the winner there. The New York Times now even sees opportunities for Biden, as some constituencies where the Democrats are strong have yet to be counted.

North Carolina – 15 voters – just ahead of Trump

Trump leads just after counting at least 95 percent of the vote. Actually, this state is very conservative. Trump also won it in 2016. Almost all scenarios in his campaign dictate that he must win this state to secure his reelection. Republicans have won ten of the past twelve presidential elections. But the state is constantly changing, and similar to the neighboring state of Virginia in favor of the Democrats.

Nevada – 6 Electors – Election results only Thursday

Nevada is actually not a classic swing state. But what this election shows: The West Coast, with its Democratic tendencies, is expanding further east, as shown by Biden’s successful Arizona campaign. At least 85 percent of the vote is currently counted in Nevada, and Trump is catching up. Biden only leads by an extremely small margin. However, the results shouldn’t be available until Thursday.

Pennsylvania – 20 Electors – Trump Leads

This industrial state, like Michigan and Wisconsin, which put Trump in power in 2016, is tending to Biden, according to surveys. His 20 votes could ultimately make all the difference when elections are tight. But they could be late, as the absent votes are counted here after all others – the results are expected on Friday. Donald Trump is currently leading relatively clearly.

However, there are still hundreds of thousands of votes by post to be counted – out of a total of 2.5 million votes by post. That could take until Friday, Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt said on “CNN.” “We can only count what we already have,” said Schmidt.

Sources: New York Times, Washington Post, Fox News.