Election drama in the US: Trump falsely claims victory in disputed states – politics

That gives the Republicans hope

It has not yet been decided who will win the state of North Carolina – but Donald Trump is ahead of Joe Biden with 50.1 percent to 48.7 percent of the vote. 95 percent of the ballots have already been counted. There are still approximately 117,000 absent votes. The state accepts postal votes up to a week after election day. However, it is unlikely that all requested ballots will be submitted by letter. Making up for the gap should be difficult for Biden, the “New York Times” reports. Steven Greene, a professor of political science at North Carolina State University, told the paper it didn’t seem likely there would be enough votes left to change the outcome of the North Carolina presidential election.

Trump is also ahead in the all-important swing state of Pennsylvania, which is currently quite clearly almost ten percentage points ahead. However, only 78 percent of ballots are counted in the state. Also in Georgia, Republicans are currently ahead with about two percentage points, eight percent of ballots have yet to be counted. If Trump wins Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, that’s not enough for him: He’d have 264 of the voters on his side, but he needs 270 to win. Trump would therefore need another victory in the states where he is located. so far a head-to-head race with Joe Biden yields: Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan.