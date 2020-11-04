Election Victory Scenarios: Biden Before Victory? Wisconsin is also turning to Democrat politics

At around 8:30 a.m. in Germany, Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the election, although not all votes have been counted, and announced that he would continue against counting further votes.

How exactly is currently unclear. Nevertheless – provided that no court will now stop the count with an urgent decision (which seems unlikely): how could it proceed? What roads lead to victory for Trump and Biden? And when can a result be expected?

The starting situation:

That evening, Donald Trump took Florida a step toward a possible second election victory and also won key swing states Democrats had hoped for: Ohio and Texas.

Joe Biden has won as well as Arizona, a southern state that has long been red, i.e. Republican – at least AP and Fox hit the state to the Democrats. Nevada is also still open on Wednesday, but will likely go to the Democrats – a result may still be expected Wednesday evening (local time).

What is still open?

First, the two states of North Carolina with 15 voters and Georgia with 16 voters. Georgia was once a scarlet, so very republican, state, but suddenly seemed within reach for the Democrats. The race is extremely close. North Carolina is known as the swing state – it’s tight here too. Both states are relatively advanced with the census and could present results in the course of Wednesday.

Second, Pennsylvania (20 voters). Trump is at the forefront of this. And according to the statistics website Fivethirtyeight, about a sixth of all votes are still pending. Trump is in favor of about 300,000 votes, but most of the missing votes were also cast by letter. Officials have indicated here that reliable figures may not be available until Thursday or Friday.

How can Biden win?

With the major victories declared by US broadcasters in Michigan and Wisconsin, Joe Biden is close to his goal: he only needs one state to win the election and it seems possible that the necessary count will be available Wednesday night (local time) .

In Nevada, the Secretary of the Interior said on Wednesday evening that he wanted to publish more figures. After judging more than 85 percent of the vote, Biden had already led as expected. The absentee vote should also go in his direction, but it was unclear whether the new numbers would be enough for the media to declare a winner that night. In Nevada, votes received before Nov. 10, but no more than Tuesday’s Election Day postmark, are also valid.

In Georgia, Biden was a few ten thousand votes behind. Officials also expected results from other counties at 9 p.m. local time (3 a.m. German time), including Fulton County with the Democratic metropolis of Atlanta. Commentators thought it was possible the Democrat could change the state.

In Wisconsin, assigned to Biden, this had improved by about 20,000 votes, or about 0.7 percentage point, according to the preliminary full census. The Republicans announced they would ask for a recount – just a few hundred votes had shifted in previous years.

Counting takes longer due to the high percentage of votes per post. Certification of these votes is often a lengthy process in the US and some signatures must be individually compared with those on the electoral roll. In the three states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the Republican Party had stopped opening election envelopes ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Pennsylvania, where it used to be and is much more scarce, doesn’t need Biden. This is also relevant in view of Trump’s electoral challenge strategy. Because the Republicans in Pennsylvania had already complained about postal votes counting in after election day. The Supreme Court has not yet made a final decision.

How can Trump win?

If Nevada and Arizona go to Biden, Trump will need a combination of four of the remaining states to win. He was the strongest in North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania on Wednesday – although hundreds of thousands of votes have yet to be counted by mail in the latter state.

The following image shows the current status of the electorate. The data on the map is based on calculations by CNN.

In the United States, citizens also elect the 435 members of the United States House of Representatives and a third of the 100 senators. How it turns out determines how much power and opportunity the new president will have to carry out his plans. Most of the approximately 50 governors are also being redefined. You can see how voting works in the following images:

If you are wondering exactly how the US electoral system works, you’ve come to the right place:

For background information, you can also find the top 20 questions about the US election, including likely scenarios:

The latest election night news can be found in our US election live blog at this link.