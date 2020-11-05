Nevada, Arizona, Georgia in the US election: These are the good reasons for Biden’s optimism – politics

The race for the US presidency drags on – probably even Thursday. In the meantime, however, there is ample cause for optimism, even if it is far from a sigh of relief: by evening news channel Joe Biden declares winner in the two Rust Belt states of Wisconsin and Michigan, in Nevada and Arizona he is ahead. . If he wins both states, he will certainly have the required majority of more than 270 electoral votes.

In Arizona, a win for Biden on Wednesday night US time – ie, in the deepest hours of German night time – is likely. The AP news agency has long declared him the winner. Only CNN is hesitant.

It’s tighter in Nevada. On the evening of US time, authorities there also announced that further figures will not be available until after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday East Coast time, that is, German time on Thursday afternoon. The race will likely remain open until then.

New figures for Nevada are expected in the afternoon German time

Nevada would make a Biden victory very likely. Should Trump win there, Biden will have to take a different path. He must then win Arizona plus one of the three remaining open states, namely Pennsylvania or Georgia or North Carolina. In Pennsylvania and Georgia, a result is expected on Thursday at the earliest. North Carolina even wants to count the absentee ballots arriving on Nov. 12.

In Pennsylvania, 86 percent of the vote was counted on Wednesday night US time, Keystone State is leaning towards Trump with its 20 electoral votes, but Biden doesn’t need Pennsylvania if he can make it in Arizona and Nevada.

The rest of Pennsylvania votes are absent ones – and could change the state again

The result in Pennsylvania could also flip again, as the last “slice” of the votes counted is again absent votes – most of them coming from Democrats.

Meanwhile, the legal battle over the elections has begun. Trump’s campaign team announced four steps on Wednesday: In Pennsylvania and Michigan, Trump wants to file a request to suspend the count until more observers can be admitted to his campaign. In Wisconsin he wants to apply for a recount. In addition, a case in the Supreme Court will continue in Pennsylvania that is still open.

The Pennsylvania Republicans had complained that postal votes, whether or not postmarked on election day, would still be counted if received before Friday. The Supreme Court refused to consider the elections, but had not yet made a decision on the procedure.

The US election process begins

In order to fund this legal battle, both election campaign teams have launched large-scale fundraising campaigns. Since my US cell phone number has been in his people’s database since I signed up for a Trump event, I also received a whopping seven text messages on Wednesdays during the day I was called to donate: It says, “I do you need. Left will try to STEAL this election !!! “

Read more about the US election:

Joe Biden appeared before the press on Wednesday at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, spreading some optimism and national warmth. “I’m not here to say we won,” he said. “But to say that we are confident that we will win.” The temperature must be lowered again. “We must perceive each other, listen to each other, respect each other and be there for each other, we must stand together and heal as a nation grows together again.”

The Democrats shouldn’t win the Senate

He had said all this over and over during his election campaign, but election night and the following day showed just how far America has to go.

That Trump could lose the election despite defending office (and thus better odds historically) is a good sign. But he and the Republicans have a lot of support.

Sheer Trump made it almost out of sight that representatives were elected to the House and Senate – and there too, Republicans remain strong. In the House of Representatives, the Democrats had won the 2018 election like a landslide, had represented many minority women and politicians, destroyed Republican constituencies that were thought to be safe, and changed the face of Parliament. Some have lost their constituencies again. The “House” remains blue, but the Democrats are likely to lose seats.

In the Senate, Democrats are likely to remain in the minority – making it very difficult for a possible new president, Joe Biden, to rule.

Thursday is likely to be marked by mixed feelings: Biden’s hopes for a victory, but also growing realization that much of Trump and his administration will remain – not least a historic assault on American democracy.

Donald Trump’s attempt to retroactively invalidate millions of US voters’ votes is a new kind of coup attempt, an attempt to undermine the rule of law through law. Suppressing unacceptable votes with the means of electoral law is unfortunately nothing new in America – the Republicans had tried with various lawsuits and nicknames in the run-up to this election (from requirements for checking signatures on election documents to setting deadlines) Let as few ballots as possible take effect – and this in the midst of a pandemic.

But all of this usually happens “in the weeds,” a little embarrassed, in the thicket of fine print politics that the commoners can barely penetrate. Trump has chosen the largest possible platform for this: the incumbent president’s first speech on election night.

On election day, a plane circled over Philadelphia. There was a banner above the sky: “Go vote!” It said. Today there was another banner in the air: “Count every vote!” It is strange that this should be emphasized.