AirPods 3: the design similar to the AirPods Pro confirmed in pictures?

Rumor has it that the AirPods 3 will generally look like AirPods Pro. And if we believe the picture below is shared by 52audio, it actually will be. The photo is supposed to show some of Apple’s new wireless headphones.

We’d find a more conical shape than the current AirPods. The upper part of the charging case is also different. Unfortunately, there are no noteworthy pictures of the AirPods 3. There is only this photo with parts of the headphones.

In any case, this picture confirms – if it is legitimate – what Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo have been saying for some time. They say the AirPods 3 will heavily rely on the AirPods Pro visually. Obviously, they won’t have all of the audio capabilities of the Pro models. Apple needs to add value with the Pro models that cost more.

The exact release date of these AirPods 3 is currently a mystery. However, if we are to believe the latest information, the new headphones will arrive in the first half of 2021. So we shouldn’t expect to spot them on November 10th during Apple’s keynote speech. This will focus on Macs with Apple Silicon processors.