IPhone 12: Apple has a shortage of certain chips

The production of the iPhone 12 is turned upside down due to a lack of chips. According to Bloomberg, these are the essential chips for managing the phone’s power consumption. In fact, Apple needs these chips for other devices as well.

This lack of chips will affect the production of the iPhone 12. It definitely comes at the wrong time: the last quarter of the year is the busiest for Apple. An impact was felt on iPhone sales.

The shortage affects Apple and other manufacturers. According to Bloomberg, Apple should still do a little better than other groups thanks to suppliers. The latter give priority to the delivery of their chips to Apple rather than other brands.

As you’d expect, the lack of chips for the iPhone 12 has something to do with Covid-19. The growing demand for this type of component in various products also plays a role. According to TSMC (which assembles Apple’s mobile chips), 5G phones require 30% to 40% more chips than 4G phones. Of course, this has a direct impact on the production of the components.

To avoid a disaster, some groups are storing chips now for later use. For the iPhone 12, Apple uses chips from various manufacturers to manage power consumption. There are Texas Instruments to control the performance of the camera system. There are also STMicroelectronics and Qualcomm for the 5G modem. There is also part of the energy management developed by Apple.