The hit man apparently acted alone: ​​Islamists were still seen as radical to regulators in Viennese politics

In the attack with four deaths on Monday evening in Vienna, the perpetrator acted alone, according to the security authorities. That said the Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) on Wednesday at a press conference in Vienna.

The theory of the single culprit was corroborated by watching over 20,000 eyewitness and surveillance videos from the evening. “What became visible at the same time is the cruelty and cruelty with which the perpetrators acted.

His supervisor in the Derad network, which is responsible for the deradicalization of extremists, is said to have noticed the man for the crime for his extreme piety. Derad co-founder Moussa Al-Hassan Diaw told the German news agency in Vienna.

However, there was no evidence of an impending bloody act. As usual, a report of the attack had been sent to the judicial authorities. Contrary to what the Interior Ministry claimed, it was never considered deradicalized.

In the hours following the attack, 14 people around 20 years old Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizenship were provisionally arrested. They are between the ages of 18 and 28, have a migrant background, and are partly non-Austrian citizens, Nehammer said.

The terrorist militia “Islamic State” could be behind the attack in Vienna. It will be checked whether the killer Kujtim Fejzulai (20) acted on behalf of IS, German security circles said Wednesday at the Tagesspiegel. Fejzulai was apparently involved in a “Balkan link” of IS.

The terrorist militia announced the attack in Vienna on the internet on Tuesday. Fejzulai killed four people on Monday night and injured 23 with an assault rifle in the city center. The police shot the Islamist.

Terrorist militias give the attacker’s battle name

The media agency Amaq, which works for the terrorist militia, called the perpetrator a “soldier of the caliphate”. Fejzulai was called by the battle name “Abu Dujana al-Albani”. The name is an indication of the origin of the perpetrator. The Vienna-born man had family roots in the Albanian part of the population of North Macedonia.

Fejzulai was a citizen of Austria and North Macedonia. ISIS confession is likely authentic, security circles said. The terrorist militia also posted a video on the Internet in which Fejzulai poses with an assault rifle, a pistol and a machete.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) made it clear on Wednesday: the attacker in Vienna acted alone. Photo: dpa

The Islamist also pledges allegiance to the current IS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. The new head of the terrorist militia succeeds ISIS self-proclaimed “caliph” Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. It blew itself up in October 2019 when a US special force tracked it down in the northern Syrian province of Idlib.

Network with focus on Bosnia and Kosovo

The IS is trying to restructure itself through the Balkan Connection, security circles said. The terrorist militia uses supporters in Bosnia and Kosovo. However, the network also extends to Germany, Austria and Switzerland through “features”.

A special force arrested two men in the Swiss town of Winterthur. The Swiss between the ages of 18 and 24 would have been in contact with the perpetrator in Vienna. Austrian police arrested 14 people on Tuesday and searched 18 apartments and houses.

In Germany, the police and the Constitutional Protection Office are investigating who Fejzulai might be connected to. It is already known that Fejzulai had contact with two German jihadists in the Turkish border area with Syria in 2018. Fejzulai wanted to join IS, but was arrested by the Turkish police and taken to Austria.

A court in Vienna sentenced him to 22 months in prison for membership in a terrorist organization. The young Islamist was released in early December 2019.

Purchasing of ammunition in Slovakia failed

A lively debate erupted over the early release of the hit man, who as a supporter of the terrorist group IS should have served a 22-month prison sentence. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer stressed that the 20-year-old was perfectly able to mislead his supervisors in the deradicalisation program.

Derad said the parole was conditional on the politically radical young man’s participation in such a program. “In the decision, the court confirms the need for the perpetrator to meet three-year probation conditions rather than be free from July 2020 unconditionally,” Derad continued.

Minister of the Interior contradicts the deradicalisation program

“There was no deception because our employee never said the man was deradicalized,” said Derad co-founder Moussa Al-Hassan Diaw of the DPA. The Justice Department said parole after two-thirds of the sentence was the only way to require the 20-year-old to participate in the deradicalization program for three years. If he had served his full sentence in July, no such measure would have been possible.

Diaw reported that, according to his supervisor, the 20-year-old has changed and, despite being religious, has developed strong doubts about his own correct belief. “This self-doubt also very often leads to despair,” said Diaw.

Supervisor saw no evidence of the planned action

Some of those affected then prayed even more intensely, while others took action or wanted to leave their lives. The regulator recorded this in one of his last reports for the act. He has noticed these things. What no one has noticed is that he plans to commit a bloody act in the next few days before the lockdown begins. “

The reports about the perpetrator went to the judicial authority. The Austrian Constitution Protection Office had contacts for them, Diaw said. Direct cooperation between the NGO and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Fight Against Terrorism (BVT) ended in 2018. “We still don’t know why,” Diaw said. Nevertheless, Derad is in regular contact with the Vienna State Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Imminent danger or very dangerous recruitment would be reported to the authorities.

Questions are also about the purchase of ammunition

In the summer of 2020, Fejzulai and other people in Slovakia were spotted trying to buy ammunition. However, the suspects failed to “make the purchase,” said the police station in the capital, Bratislava. The information was immediately forwarded to Austria. However, how it was used there is unclear. Home Secretary Nehammer wants the matter to be investigated by an independent commission of inquiry.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (right) commemorates the victims of the terrorist attack in the center of Vienna Photo: dpa / Roland Schlager

Meanwhile, it is becoming clear that at its December meeting in Weimar, the Conference of Interior Ministers will debate a tougher course against Syrian threats. Saxon Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) announced on Tuesday that Saxony would not agree to an extension of the blanket ban on deportations to Syria.

Trade union and SPD disagree

According to Wöller, “the security interests of the population” should be valued higher than the “protective interests” of violent criminals and those at risk. The minister has long called for the general stop of deportations to the civil war country to be relaxed, especially after the attack in Dresden.

On October 4, a Syrian Islamist stabbed a gay tourist and wounded his partner. Before the act, the city of Dresden had unsuccessfully ordered the expulsion of the Syrian, who was identified as a threat. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the basis for the deportation stop.

Accordingly, human rights are being violated throughout Syria. Wöller, however, is supported by colleagues from the Union. Those capable of serious crimes such as those in Dresden and Vienna must face the consequences, North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister Herbert Reul (CDU) told the Tagesspiegel. In the Union it has also been learned that the decision to extend the deportation freeze should be transferred to the federal government.

In addition, there are regions in Syria that are relatively safe. SPD department heads Andreas Geisel (Berlin) and Georg Maier (Thuringia) do not question the ban on deportation. The Interior Minister, Boris Pistorius (SPD) of Lower Saxony, spoke earlier of “shocking calls from individual CDU politicians”. Deportations to Syria would violate principles of international law “to which Germany happily feels bound”. (with dpa)