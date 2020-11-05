What Does Darmanin’s Global Safety Act Really Offer?

A new bill submitted on October 20, presented by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and worked out by several members of the majority, will be discussed in the National Assembly in the coming days. This text on global security provides in particular to condemn the dissemination of pictures of police officers on social networks.

A very safe calculation in terms of the picture

The idea behind this draft law is in particular to better regulate the use of the technological means used by the police. There are several aspects to this global security project: those that concern precisely the monitoring of the means used by the police, but also the part that aims to monitor the content of the police in the networks. Social. As can be expected, this text is subject to considerable challenges. The elected officials and associations opposed to it believe that if such a law were passed, we could undermine the freedom of expression for the French.

This draft law on global security, defended by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, therefore provides for a regulation of the use of drones by the police. There is currently a real legal vacuum to be filled. Anyone who says the use of drones is probably saying more facial recognition. And here too there is a risk of getting stuck. Today, not all pictures taken by the police or gendarmes are directly accessible. The proposed text would make it possible to transfer the images in question to the given command in real time.

Global security: drones, facial recognition, social networks

Since 2012, the police have had the right to use facial recognition tools to identify people. What would change this time around would be the time nature: the bill would, for example, allow law enforcement agencies to identify a person associated with activism in real time. One can imagine such technologies being used, particularly during periods of demonstration, to do the work that the police are currently doing “on guard”. A technology that made it possible, for example, for the Chinese police to arrest a refugee in a crowd of 60,000 in 2018. This part of the text obviously does not appeal to the defenders of individual freedoms.

The proposed Global Security Act must establish a legal system for capturing images in the air. We’re talking about drones here. Potentially approved use in different environments: preventing acts of terrorism, monitoring coasts and border areas, regulating traffic flows or prosecuting criminals. The problem of face recognition is also discussed in relation to drones, which can be used to track and track a person from the air.

After all, the article that has probably been the most discussed in the last few days is the one that seeks to severely punish the authors of pictures of police officers or gendarmes posted on social networks. The text provides for a year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros in the event of a disclosure that would damage the physical or mental integrity of a national police officer or a national gendarmerie soldier. For Gérald Darmanin: “It’s time to stop throwing civil servants into the pasture who are doing extremely difficult work.”