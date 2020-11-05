Republican Senate Majority: Heavy Burden on Potential President Biden – Politics

Should Joe Biden be elected 46th president of the United States, he has pledged to “unite” the country. But even if he succeeds – which is not certain – an election victory, the goal of unity and reconciliation is already a long way off, as are the concrete political goals of the American Democrat. This is due to the expected election results for the Senate.

The Democrats had hoped to take a majority of the Republicans there. So far that is 53 of the 100 seats. As things stand, it doesn’t look like the Democrats can crack this majority.

Even the over $ 100 million election campaign in South Carolina didn’t result in the impeachment of incumbent Republican Lindsay Graham. 78-year-old Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell sovereignly defended his post in Kentucky – and is unlikely to have any ambitions to house a possible President Joe Biden. Especially if his victory is largely considered illegal by Trump supporters.

A senate taking an offensive against the president’s policies would mean another four years of heated debate or standstill on major political issues. Before the election, the Democrats had hoped for a landslide victory, similar to the one in the House of Representatives in the recent midterm elections.

Two years ago, many Democratic candidates, Republican rivals, were able to compete for seats in the House of Representatives. In the current election, however, some of these seats went back to the Republicans, although the Democrats should still maintain a majority in the chamber.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Photo: via REUTERS

However, President Biden would have to rely on the consent of the Senate to enforce decisions in important policy areas such as health and climate policy or an economic stimulus package in the light of the corona crisis. Even Democrats’ plans to change the composition of the Supreme Court, or perhaps even reform the controversial electoral law, require a majority in senators. It’s hard to imagine he would understand this.

And not only when it comes to legislation, the Senate also has authority over, for example, the appointment of federal judges.

Joe Biden, of course, could rule by ordinance, as Donald Trump did after his election. As president, Barack Obama had to fall back on these measures. He also faced a Republican Senate as of 2014 – led by a majority, Mitch McConnell.