Radio France is committed to improving pay for local podcast writers

The signing of this agreement between Radio France and the SACD (Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers) is completely new in France. The aim of this engagement is to encourage the development of indigenous podcasts in France by increasing writers’ remuneration and encouraging new talent to emerge.

Native podcasts are on the rise

This is news that shows a little more that the native podcast trend is indeed here. At its own pace and over the past few years, this audio content has found its place in the French market with more and more listeners. Audio is gaining ground. For example, this summer nearly 3 million French people listened to audio every month. The result is clear: the restriction contributed to the development of native podcasts. Acast estimates there were + 31% listeners in the third quarter of 2020, a number that puts the podcast on the top media podium.

The partnership signed by Radio France and the SACD also seems to be moving in this direction. According to Pascal Rogard, Managing Director of SACD: “Until then, the creators of local podcasts had no specific remuneration”. While Radio France is already investing 3 million euros per year in audio fiction, we can imagine that this commitment aims to reward other types of podcasts. Sibyle Veil, CEO of Radio France, explains: “Sound generation has value”. It is a great challenge for the society of dramatic writers and composers.

Can audio replace screens?

From now on, the non-profit civil society will try to negotiate with the listening platforms Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and others in order to increase the remuneration of podcasters even further and to open new leads. Pascal Rogard affirmed: “We wanted to do it first with Radio France, the first creator of native podcasts in fiction.” The Scam (civil society of multimedia authors) has already signed with several production studios such as Louie Media, Binge Audio or Bababam.

There is compensation and there is a cultural collaboration agreement. The second part of the system that now connects Radio France and SACD. The idea behind this convention is to encourage the emergence of new authors in order to produce a variety of profiles and creations. For this purpose, special operations can be initiated jointly. There are already training courses for podcasting.

The reality is as follows: At a time when screens are saturating our rooms and neurons, audio content is being scrutinized by platforms and research institutes as it is of increasing interest to listeners. Note, however, that 60% of the audience is under 35 years of age. This, in turn, is a cultural phenomenon that attracts city dwellers who are already followers of social networks and mostly equipped with a connected speaker. Among them we find many parents in particular who are involved in children’s programs. The podcast is kind of a 2020 cartoon.