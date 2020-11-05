The vote count is coming to an end: How Trump and Biden appear on Twitter – politics

It cannot be long before the last votes in the US election are counted. But it is already becoming clear that Joe Biden will most likely win the race for the White House – albeit close.

On Twitter, Joe Biden was already adopting a statesmanlike tone towards the end of the vote: “Power cannot be seized or claimed, it comes from the people and it is their will that determines who becomes President of the United States.”

The Presidency is not an institution for either of the two dominant parties, but “the only office in the nation that represents everyone”. The office requires a duty of care to all Americans and he will fulfill it.

Once those elections are over, it’s time to do what Americans have always done: “Leave the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us.” To make progress, Americans must not treat their political rivals as enemies. “We are not enemies,” writes presidential candidate Joe Biden on Twitter.

Biden is calling for donations for vote counting

“I am sure we will come out victorious, but that will not be my victory, nor our victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people, for democracy, for all of America.

In addition, Biden repeatedly called for donations to an election campaign fund, which should ensure that “every vote” in US elections is counted. Exactly how this money should be used for vote counting is unclear.

It is conceivable that the money for the vote recount will go to US states, where the results are very tight. If a presidential candidate in a state applies for a recount, he or she will have to pay the costs themselves if the election results do not ultimately change.

On the other hand, incumbent Donald Trump continues to send shrill tweets at the end of the vote. For example, he wrote of the short message service: “You are working hard to remove a 500,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania – as soon as possible. It’s the same in Michigan and elsewhere! ”

Trump repeatedly raises doubts about the legitimacy of the election

However, Trump has no evidence of the “disappearance” of votes. It is much more likely that the election results will change because the votes are still being counted and the lead is melting. In the run-up to the election, Trump repeatedly cast doubt on the legality of the US election for weeks – without further evidence.

Biden voices can be found everywhere – Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. So bad for our country! Trump also claimed that he and his campaign team had won the US states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, where he had a “big” lead.

In addition, he will declare an election victory for the state of Michigan “if a large number of votes are cast in secret,” as reported. There is also no evidence for the allegation of secret votes in the US state of Michigan.

Twitter flags Trump statements with warnings

The Twitter short-messaging service marked Donald Trump’s statements as before with warnings that the US election has not been decided and that the content of the tweet is “potentially misleading.”

Aside from that, Trump shared two links to articles from the US website “Breitbart News,” which is known as a platform for right-wing extremists, conspiracy myths and disinformation. Each link leads to the view that the Attorney General of the State of Pennsylvania should resign.

The other link leads to a report that there is an alleged “telchaos” in Detroit, a major Michigan city – this message could not be confirmed. Trump announced that he would go to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the United States, to stop the counting of absentee votes.

Biden optimistic, Trump combative

He asked the question on Twitter, “How come counting absentee votes is so devastating every time with the percentages and their destructive power?” Democrats.

Wearing masks, keeping your distance, and being careful about the coronavirus has become a party affiliation problem in the United States – one possible explanation for why far more Biden votes were cast by letter than locally in the United States. States Polling stations.

All in all, the actions of the two presidential candidates on social media show that while Biden appears optimistic, presidential and conciliatory, Trump is above all militant and continues to cast doubts about the legitimacy of the election.