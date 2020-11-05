Threats of “lateral thinking” demo in Leipzig: Corona deniers publish Ramelow’s private address – politics

Shortly before the protest of radical corona skeptics scheduled in Leipzig on Saturday, the aggressiveness of the scene takes on a new dimension. In the Erfurt chat group of the “lateral thinking” movement (657 members), a Birgit K. published the private address of Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow on Wednesday and demanded that the leftist politician “always put things” at his door.

That evening Ramelow found a grave light in front of the apartment building, which houses three other parties, and a pamphlet calling for the Leipzig demonstration under the slogan “Freedom through unity – the second peaceful revolution”. Thousands of protesters from all over the republic are expected in Leipzig.

K. wrote in the chat group that she was inspired by the Thuringian AfD faction leader Björn Höcke to make her appeal. You saw his speech on Tuesday at the special session of the Thuringian state parliament on the channel of the party’s state parliament. “The man says 1: 1 what we want. He described Ramelow as Merkel’s bedside tables. We always have to put a rug in front of Ramelow’s front door. ‘

Ramelow told Tagesspiegel that he felt he was “under pressure” and threatened by the publication of his personal information. He sees not only himself and his wife in danger, but also the other residents of the house, including a family with three young children.

Constitution protection: “With all the madmen this is no longer fun”

Thuringia’s head of constitutional protection, Stephan Kramer, said he had turned against his authority and also against the police: “With all those madmen it is no longer fun. We have to be careful. “

Ramelow had last week in an interview with the Tagesspiegel sharply criticized the performance of coron deniers. He spoke of “pogrom-like moods”, even incidents that “headed towards terrorism”. “Irrationality breaks out.” Certain critics of the measures to combat the corona pandemic would “just act mercilessly,” overall the scene is a “very dangerous mixture,” Ramelow said.

Ramelow had repeatedly invoked privacy in political disputes in the past. In 2016 he sharply criticized activists from the anti-fascist scene who had registered a demonstration in front of the home of Thuringia AfD boss Höcke in Bornhagen in Eichsfeld: “That’s not right! These are Nazi methods. Why do these people go to the level of racists? Ramelow wrote on Twitter at the time.

Local politicians are also regularly attacked

The threat to politicians in their personal environment has been increasing for years. In 2015, the local mayor of Tröglitz in the Burgenland district of Saxony-Anhalt, Markus Nierth, resigned after the far-right NPD registered a demonstration in front of his home.

In March, Federal President Frank Walter Steinmeier gathered local politicians in Zwickau to discuss the issue of the threat to mayors, district administrators and other politicians, which he sees increasingly acutely.

In January 2016, the then mayor Pia Findeiß (SPD) fell victim to an attack in the southwestern Saxon town. During the night, a paving stone had flew through the bathroom window into her mother’s apartment in the shared apartment building – a political attack from the right, as an attached note suggested. “Germany has a huge problem with hatred and violence,” said the Federal President at the time.