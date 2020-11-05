California Referendum: Uber and Co. do not have to hire a driver – the economy

At least one vote was clear on Tuesday: transport service providers Uber and Lyft, as well as delivery services Doordash and Postmates, repealed a law in a referendum in the US state of California that grants drivers the status of employees on their platforms.

After counting the majority, 58 percent were good enough to treat drivers as self-employed, with less than 42 percent against. More than 50 percent was needed to go through the design of technology companies. The signal effect of this vote should go far beyond national borders. It has no direct consequences for Uber Germany.

“Today, California voters agreed that we should not disrupt independent work, but improve it,” Uber said in a statement. However, providers are obliged to provide some additional services to drivers.

Record the amounts to maintain your current status

“Proposal 22” dates back to a law that has already entered into force. In it, the California government obliged the companies to regularly employ independent suppliers registered on the platform. This should give you the right to other benefits such as vacation and unemployment insurance.

Uber can therefore offer cheap excursions, as drivers are self-employed. Photo: imago / ZUMA Press

It was surprising that the referendum was in favor of the platform operator. California is traditionally a democratic stronghold. The party of top candidate Joe Biden, which clearly gained the state again on Tuesday, clearly opposed Uber, Lyft and other providers before the vote.

The advance was controversial among the drivers themselves. While some support the referendum initiated by technology companies because they saw a threat to its flexibility, others hoped it would be rejected. “We want to become workers – with our own rights and a union that represents our interests,” Lyft driver Michael Robinson said before voting for the American online magazine. “We must stop these billionaires from making their own laws.”

PR campaigns ran on all channels

Observers are concerned about the vote in favor of the platform operator. He believes it was primarily an aggressive PR campaign funded by more than $ 200 million that made technology companies successful. The providers sought voter approval through social media posts, television advertising and YouTube. This contrasted with the $ 20 million unions, which, among other things, called for a “no” referendum on leaflets and posters.

Providers also used their application for their election campaign. After it became clear that the Uber drivers had to click on the “Yes to Prop 22” button before accepting the order, the function was changed. Drivers could go around the window. Some drivers in court defended themselves against a “constant flood of messages” in the application – without success. Uber has the right to “freedom of expression”, the judge justified his decision to dismiss the action.

The courts are now deciding

It provoked protests before the vote on the future of Uber drivers began. Photo: REUTERS

For the platform providers, the battle is not over. Although “Prop. 22 “has now been approved, litigation could continue. Reason: Until the measure enters into force, the government can claim that the companies have broken the law.

Uber and Lyft are on trial in several major California cities for stealing wages “by intentionally misclassifying drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.” All of these cases could take years or more before we have discussed the cases.

“The end of this campaign is just the beginning of the struggle to ensure that platform workers receive fair wages, sick pay and care if they are injured at work,” Art Pulaski of the California Labor Federation said on Wednesday.

Manufacturers must share car data

In the state of Massachusetts, one of the most expensive election campaigns in history took place in parallel with the elections. In the East Coast state, voters were able to vote alongside the president the day before yesterday on an initiative that would allow car owners to decide for themselves to whom their new, increasingly connected cars would be repaired – in an independent workshop or at the manufacturer. A similar debate is taking place in this country.

American carmakers wanted to prevent this. They spent $ 25 million to persuade voters to vote against the plan. But voters decided otherwise. 60 percent voted in favor of a move that could force manufacturers to share their wireless data with third parties.

California voters are also expected to agree to Proposition 24, tightening the data protection law. The California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA), which is based on the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), did not enter into force until January. The pre-election regulation provides, inter alia, for the establishment of a new body to enforce consumer rights and to impose fines for this purpose. The agency has a budget of $ 10 million.