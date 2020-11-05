The number of votes is coming to an end: Trump and Biden react so differently – politically

The votes are still being counted and the winner of the US presidential election has not yet been determined. The voting relationship between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the latest open states is so tight that it is not possible to predict the outcome. And both candidates react very differently to this.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

On Twitter, Democrat Joe Biden already takes a statesmanlike tone: “Power cannot be seized or claimed, it comes from the people, and it is their will that determines who becomes President of the United States.”

The Presidency is not an institution for either of the two dominant parties, but “the only office in the nation that represents everyone”. The office requires a duty of care to all Americans and he will fulfill it.

Once those elections are over, it’s time to do what Americans have always done: “Leave the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us.” To make progress, Americans must not treat their political rivals as enemies.

Biden is calling for donations for vote counting

“I am sure we will come out victorious, but that will not be my victory, nor our victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people, for democracy, for all of America, ”Biden tweeted.

In addition, Biden repeatedly called for donations to an election campaign fund, which should ensure that “every vote” in US elections is counted. It is conceivable that the money for the vote recount will go to US states, where the results are very tight. If a presidential candidate in a state applies for a recount, he or she will have to pay the costs themselves if the election results do not ultimately change.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s nun mit Tagesspiegel Plus: Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen.]

On the other hand, incumbent Donald Trump continues to send shrill tweets at the end of the vote. For example, the Republican wrote of the short message service: “You are working hard to remove a 500,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania as soon as possible. It’s the same in Michigan and elsewhere! ”

Trump repeatedly raises doubts about the legitimacy of the election

However, there is no evidence of the “disappearance” of votes, as Trump claims. There are still many votes to be counted by mail in Pennsylvania. Since Democratic voters voted more by mail, especially in times of pandemic, while Republican voters tended to go straight to the polling station, this also explains the increase in the Democratic share during the census. In the run-up to the election, Trump had repeatedly expressed doubts for weeks about the legality of the US election without any evidence and also tried to make postal voting more difficult.

Biden voices can be found everywhere – Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. So bad for our country! Trump tweeted Thursday night, further claiming that he had won the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, where he had a “big” lead.

In addition, he will declare an election victory for the state of Michigan “if a large number of votes are secretly cast,” as was “reported”. This assertion is also false about relevant reports.

Twitter flags Trump statements with warnings

The Twitter short-messaging service marked Donald Trump’s statements as before with warnings that the US election has not been decided and that the content of the tweet is “potentially misleading.”

Aside from that, Trump shared two links to articles on the US “Breitbart News” website, which is known as a platform for right-wing extremists, conspiracy myths and disinformation. One of the two links leads to the view that the Attorney General of the State of Pennsylvania should resign.

The other link leads to a report that there is an alleged “telchaos” in Detroit, a major Michigan city – for which there is no evidence. Trump announced that he would go to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the United States, to stop the counting of absentee votes.

Biden optimistic, Trump combative

Trump asked on Twitter, “How can it be that counting absentee votes is so devastating every time with the percentages and their destructive power?”

All in all, the actions of the two presidential candidates on social media show that while Biden appears optimistic, presidential and conciliatory, Trump is above all militant and continues to try to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election.