App clips are already available in stores in several countries

App clips – mini apps that are launched directly depending on the context – are spreading in stores in several countries. Customers of Kitasando Coffee (a café in Tokyo) can view the available drinks or place an order using special app clips and the integrated NFC tag. App clips are also available from Exxon Mobile. They allow you to pay back for your passage on the pump simply by bringing the iPhone near an NFC tag. In China, app clips make it easy to rent faster portable batteries, and in Taiwan they are widely used for in-store payment. And in France do you tell me? Let’s be patient. Keep in mind that app clips are one of the new features in iOS 14.

App clips in action at Kitasando Coffee (edit the vid to hide the CC) https://t.co/mGFgv1QtOH pic.twitter.com/T3I8TWI4mT

– Ata Distance (@Kanjo) November 3, 2020