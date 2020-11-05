War Crimes: Kosovo President Hashim Thaci Resigns – Politics

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci has resigned after confirming war crimes allegations against him. “I’m not going to appear in court as president. To protect the integrity of the state, I am getting off today, ”he said at a press conference in Pristina on Thursday. The Kosovo Special Tribunal in The Hague has now confirmed the earlier preliminary charges against him, he said.

Thaci was Commander in Chief of the Kosovo Albanian Underground Army during the 1998-1999 War of Independence. The prosecutor of the special tribunal had already filed preliminary charges against him and several other former KLA commanders last June.

Shortly before that, the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) President Kadri Veseli announced that the charges against him had been upheld. He immediately went to The Hague to refute the allegations, he wrote on the PDK website.

June’s preliminary indictment charged politicians with ten serious crimes, including murder, persecution and torture. According to the indictment, their victims included hundreds of Kosovar Albanians, Serbs, Roma and members of other ethnic groups, as well as political opponents.

The court in The Hague is formally part of Kosovo’s judiciary. However, under international pressure, it was set up in The Hague to prosecute the crimes committed by the Kosovo Albanian side during the Kosovo War of Independence 1998-1999. More than 10,000 dead and hundreds of thousands of people displaced in the war. Most of the victims were caused by the Serbian security forces. The International Criminal Tribunal for the Yugoslavia (ICTY) in The Hague dealt with their crimes.

The current president Thaci was commander in chief of the KLA at that time. Many top politicians held command posts in the militia. The KLA fought against Serbian security forces who wanted to use force to prevent Kosovo, which is inhabited mainly by Albanians, from seceding from Serbia. (dpa)