Where the US elections will now be decided: that’s how it is currently in the disputed states – politics

The US elections are on the heels. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump still have a chance of victory. Here’s an overview of how things are doing in the still open and controversial states.

Georgia – 16 electorates – Trump’s lead is melting

In Georgia, more than 90 percent of the votes are also counted. The Democrats have long hoped for the 16 votes here – the last to pass was Southerner Bill Clinton in 1996. At the moment, however, it doesn’t necessarily look like a victory for the Democrats. Trump is at the forefront of this. Contrary to another report, CNN did not declare Trump the winner there. The New York Times now even sees opportunities for Biden, as some constituencies where the Democrats are strong have yet to be counted.

North Carolina – 15 voters – just ahead of Trump

Trump leads just after counting at least 95 percent of the vote. Actually, this state is very conservative. Trump also won it in 2016. Almost all scenarios in his campaign dictate that he must win this state to secure his reelection. Republicans have won ten of the past twelve presidential elections. But the state is permanently changing, and in the same way as the neighboring state of Virginia, in favor of the Democrats.

Nevada – 6 Electors – Election results only Thursday

Nevada is actually not a classic swing state. But what this election shows: The West Coast, with its Democratic tendencies, is expanding further east, as shown by Biden’s successful Arizona campaign. At least 85 percent of the vote is currently counted in Nevada, and Trump is catching up. Biden only leads by an extremely small margin. However, the results shouldn’t be available until Thursday.

Pennsylvania – 20 Electors – Trump Leads

This industrial state, like Michigan and Wisconsin, which put Trump in power in 2016, is tending to Biden, according to surveys. His 20 votes could ultimately make all the difference when elections are tight. But they could be late, as the absent votes are counted here after all others – the results are expected on Friday. Donald Trump is currently leading relatively clearly.

However, there are still hundreds of thousands of votes by post to be counted – out of a total of 2.5 million votes by post. That could take until Friday, Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt said on “CNN.” “We can only count what we already have,” said Schmidt.

Michigan – Biden brings together 16 voters

This state, which Trump surprisingly won in 2016, leaned towards Biden in the polls, and in fact, the Democratic nominee was much better received than its predecessor: Joe Biden won by a small margin.

Wisconsin – Biden has 10 voters

After Trump surprisingly won Wisconsin in 2016, Biden has ten voters here this time, according to CNN. It was a very exciting race. Trump led by a few votes long before Biden won.

Now things are getting tight for Trump. The incumbent should now win Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. Trump’s Republicans have already announced they will demand a recount of the votes in Wisconsin.

Sources: New York Times, Washington Post, Fox News.